A woman shared her birth experience after welcoming her beloved daughter with experts in a private health facility

The lady posted a TikTok video and gave people all the costs after giving birth without any hitches

The woman went into detail about how much everything cost before and after her medical aid paid out

One woman wanted to show people that giving birth in a private hospital is worth it. The lady posted a video detailing her hospital bill.

A TikTok video of a mother's birth costs for her daughter was helpful for viewers. Image: @sila_sunflower

A woman felt that she had a good private hospital experience. Many people were fascinated by the new creator's handy birth guide.

Mother pays under R40k for birth in private hospital

One woman, @silva_sunflower, showed people that giving birth was R70 00. She spent just over R36,000 after medical aid covered some expenses.

Watch the video below:

Viewers amazed by private hospital birth experience

Online users commented on the birth costs. Many people thought the woman paid a reasonable am.

TheAccountingGirl cmmented:

"Oh let me keep my legs closed."

Tanya Coetzer was impressed:

"Your doctors are so cheap."

Michelle Vandiest added:

"Brilliant breakdown, had my daughter at the same hospital she was in the NICU for two nights and that was over R40000 thank goodness for medical aid."

Jolene Deysel exclaimed:

"Goodness!"

Chané asked:

"Please share what medical aid plan you’re on and what doctor you used."

Silva_Sunflower, the creator, answered:

"I’m on Medshield MediValue Compact plan. I pay R2300 a month my doctor was incredible! Dr Abigail Lukhaimane❤️but another doctor had to do my emergency C-section, Dr Kofi Kwaw-asante from GynaeWorx."

