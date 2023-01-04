Viral TikTok sensation, Mrs Bullock, shared a video of the first time she danced for her school kids on camera

In the video, the beloved teacher can be seen on stage moving in sync with her students for a concert from years before

People were charmed by the clip and impressed to see that she was always a dancer before her TikTok video

Mrs Bullock went viral for dancing with her students. She recently proved that it was not a once-off and that she was doing it over her teaching years.

Mrs Bullock showed the internet that she's been dancing for years with her students and that it has always been her vibe. Image: TikTok/@deemrsbee

People were moved to see the video of her performing with her students at a talent show. Online users commented in awe of her energy.

Mrs Bullock shares her 1st-ever dance video with school kids

Beloved dancing SA teacher Mrs Bullock showed the internet that she's a longtime dancer. The TikTok star posted a video of herself performing with her students in 2018.

Mrs Bullock gained fans after going viral for jiving with her students. Online users commented on the video about how she's the most vibey teacher. TikTok users complimented Mrs Bullock on her connection with students.

Keduski commented:

"God bless you ma’am."

luluthando2 commented:

"You are a vibe Mrs B."

NatashaMentz commented:

"I love this."

philie ntetherh commented:

"I love your energy shame, best teacher."

xolisanimay commented:

"The best teacher, let's gave her Mzansi"

CozyCorner1206 commented:

"Aiming to be a brown girl version of Mrs Bullock. I simply love her energy and the relationship she has with her students."

Verina Chanel Meyer commented:

"This teacher is a whole vibe."

Nicholas commented:

"Omg, missing my high school days."

MRS GEORGE commented:

"You are an awesome teacher."

