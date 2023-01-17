A South African man took part in another TikTokker's dancing trend that went viral as he got over 90 million views

In the videos, he moves his belly to a song and now a Mzansi creator joined in on the fun by doing their own dance

Online users were thoroughly amused and encouraged the gent to continue making the videos dancing the same way

A South African joined in on a viral TikTok dance trend. It went viral because of a man who was been dancing to it while eating.

People thought the South African version of the viral dance was amazing. Many SA peeps were proud that a local was representing them.

Man goes viral for dance on TikTok

A man @cardin.ww posted his dance on TikTok. He was doing moves made famous by another man who went viral on the short video format app.

In the original video, a man wiggles his body when he receives a plate of food. Similarly, the South African man also wiggles his body to the beat. Watch the video below:

Online users react to man's dance on TikTok

South Africans thought it was hilarious and even suggested what the man should add to make it more uniquely South African. Netizens even suggested that he eat a plate of magwinya since the original guy usually has a plate of food while dancing.

Slindile KaMatsebula commented:

"Our very own skibiridaphu."

ncamsiletalentgab commented:

"Someone has to be standing there with amagwinya ne kota."

Majorsteez commented:

"Danko."

prettydlomo commented:

"I don't know why I find this funny. Can we get a chef now to prepare the meals?"

Cleopatra Mashilo commented:

"Oh yeassssssss, cause why not?"

Lalela Mswane commented:

"We are behind you."

Rea Mokolopo commented:

"This just made my day."

Nolwazi Makhosazana commented:

"We sending you."

random dude commented:

"All of a sudden you appear on my fyp three times. Represent us mfana."

your_basic_indian_boy commented:

"Yaaaas South Africa LETS GO."

"Welcome to SA": Man dances for SA cops, their chill reactions impress the world

Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok creator from overseas came to South Africa and could not get over the jolly police officers. The man travels the world and dances for strangers and this time he targeted South Africa's local cops.

The TikTokker is well known for his huge hair and for busting random moves in public. Online users were happy to see if South African cops would be good sports about his dancing shenanigans.

A German TikTok creator, @noelgoescrazy got over 11 million views after walking up to a South African policeman and started dancing for him. Online users could not stop raving about his brave stunt.

