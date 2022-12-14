Nomcebo Zikode and Open Mic Productions are heading back to court over her new single with Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman

The Jerusalema singer and the record label are at war over Grammy-nominated song 'Bayethe' after the latter removed it from Spotify after it bagged a Grammy nod

This is not the first time the singer has taken the record label to court as they are still at loggerheads over the Jerusalema royalties

Nomcebo Zikode is going back to court again. The singer is dragging Open Mic Productions to court over her Grammy-nominated song with Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman.

'Jerusalema' singer Nomcebo Zikode and Open Mic Productions are at loggerheads over 'Bayethe'.

Source: Instagram

She's suing the record label over the removal of the single from Spotify. The track was released this year and it bagged a nod in the Best Global Music Performance category at the Grammys.

According to ZAlebs, the singer and the company have been at loggerheads for over a year over Jerusalema. They are battling it out in court over the world-renowned song's royalties.

The publication reports that Open Mic wrote to Spotify claiming that the recording infringes on its intellectual property. Nomcebo Zikode denied that the stable owns any copyright or other intellectual property rights to the single.

Mzansi reacts to the drama over the Grammy-nominated song

Social media users took to Twitter to share their thoughts over the song's drama and Nomcebo's relationship with Open Mic.

@ht4211 wrote:

"Whatever this lady did to that label is very deep, first it was JERUSALEMA now they are doing her dirty once more."

@MaabuleM commented:

"Whatever happened to Nomcebo and Master KG is sad. Sometimes you shouldn't do something you won't be able to finish. Nomcebo was wrong for that first move and now they're doing everything in their power to either destroy or spite her or just to teach her how to live with people."

@April1pt said:

"She signed a contract with them and she then go and release a song with universal records, that's madness."

@_iamTeezaKF wrote:

"Can't she buy herself out of her contract with Open-Mic because its clear she won't have peace that's if she is still under the label."

@Mats_Kabelo added:

"This is confusing. She is still with Open Mic?"

Nomcebo Zikode has her eyes set on Grammy win

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nomcebo Zikode has her eyes set on Grammy win after she bagged a nod alongside Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman. Their single Bayethe has been nominated in the Best Global Performance category.

The Jerusalema singer shared that she had just landed in Nice, France when she heard the exciting news. Taking to her timeline, Nomcebo Zikode posted stunning pics of herself celebrating the news.

The musician's fans took to her comment section to congratulate her. They said that she deserves every good thing that's coming her way.

