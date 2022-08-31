Brand Influencer Tumi Links and her husband Jabulani 'Cashflow' Ndlovu have responded to the divorce rumours

The couple trended on social media after reports that they had separated after deleting each other's snaps on Instagram

Tumi and Cashflow issued a joint statement debunking the rumours, they said they are still happily married

Cashflow and his beautiful wife Tumi Links have rubbished rumours that they have split with a joint statement.

Tumi Links and Cashflow Ngcobo have rubbished the divorce rumours circulating online. Image: @cashflowngcobo and @tumilinks.

The celebrity couple's relationship became the talk of the town following a post by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula who alleged that they had split. Khawula said the two even deleted each other's pictures on Instagram because they were no longer together.

According to TimesLIVE, Tumi Links and Cashflow responded to the rumours in a joint statement. The couple, who did not want to disclose details, assured fans that they were still happily married.

The statement further noted that they deleted each other's pictures from social media because they agreed to lead private lives. Cashflow and Tumi called upon social media users to refrain from spreading unconfirmed claims because they "can be very damaging to any person's mental health." The statement read:

"We have both been made aware of various allegations regarding our relationship and children circulating on social media since yesterday. We are not willing to say much except to confirm that rumours are not true. We feel they have a negative impact on us.

"We have both agreed and decided to focus on our private lives hence why we have decided not to post our relationship on social media doe fear of what it does in terms of what we are both determined to build.

"Any untruthful fabrications made on social media can be very damaging to any person's mental health and we ask that our private lives be respected."

