Leleti Khumalo received a hero's welcome at her conferral ceremony at Rhodes University

at On the day she received her Honorary Degree, the actress had a choir sing the theme song to Sarafina! in her honour, a moment that sent chills across social media

Online users erupted in cheers and praise at the powerful tribute that celebrated the iconic actress's legacy

Leleti Khumalo received her honorary doctorate from Rhodes University and a special tribute. Image: leletikhumalo

Source: Instagram

The sight of the iconic "Sarafina" herself being conferred with an honorary degree was a moment of pure South African pride.

As the legendary Leleti Khumalo took to the stage at Rhodes University on 25 March 2026 to receive her Honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD), the atmosphere shifted from formal ceremony to a soul-stirring celebration.

The university choir delivered a powerful rendition of the Sarafina! theme song, a tribute that honoured her 30-year career and her unwavering commitment to social justice through the arts.

Reflecting on the ceremony, the actress had a "pinch me" moment, admitting that her new title as "Doctor" feels like a beautiful dream she never dared to imagine during her humble beginnings in KwaMashu.

"Dr Leleti Khumalo. Never in a million years did I ever think that would be my title. From a little girl in the dusty streets of Kwamashu to a holder of an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) (honoris causa) from Rhodes University."

The Rhodes University choir performed the 'Sarafina!' theme song in honour of Leleti Khumalo. Image: leletikhumalo

Source: Instagram

In a heartfelt address to the graduating class, she shared that her purpose has always been to tell stories that change lives rather than simply to entertain, and that this recognition from Rhodes University serves as the ultimate validation of that mission.

From her role as a symbol of the 1976 youth struggle on Sarafina! to her global advocacy for HIV/AIDS awareness on the Oscar-nominated film Yesterday, the moment marked a full-circle journey for the actress, who became the face of a nation’s resistance, now officially taking her seat among some of the country's most respected intellectuals.

Watch the footage from Dr Leleti Khumalo's conferral below.

Social media erupts in cheers at Leleti Khumalo's honour

The tone had changed from criticism to celebration as those who felt Leleti Khumalo was undeserving of the honour were now replaced with supporters who celebrated her latest achievement. Read some of the comments below.

Actress Rorisang Mohapi-Grootboom said:

"God is good, mama, congratulations!"

Veteran actress Thembi Mtshali-Jones cheered:

"Halala. We are so proud of you and celebrating with you, Dr Khumalo."

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo wrote:

"A well-deserved honour."

Bomikazi_ was moved:

"That was a beautiful moment. I cried actual tears."

MadamAfrika said:

"Fitting tribute. Sarafina and Yesterday fought for us."

InLoverzWeTrust reacted:

"South Africa, we cannot lose this! We need to fight for our country."

BPI Awards honour Basetsana Kumalo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Basetsana Kumalo's award from the BPI Iconic Leadership and Excellence Awards.

The media personality and Miss South Africa title-holder was celebrated for her exemplary career and recognised for her leadership and consistency, receiving praise from fans and peers alike.

Source: Briefly News