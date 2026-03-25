Legendary actress Leleti Khumalo is set to receive an Honorary Doctorate from Rhodes University

The Sarafina! star will be celebrated for her years-long commitment to the arts and for using her influence to advocate for social change

However, the news was met with mixed reactions from the online community, sparking criticism from those who felt it overlooked other scholars' hard work

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Leleti Khumalo will receive an Honorary Doctorate from Rhodes University. Images: leletikhumalo

Source: Instagram

Iconic multi-award-winning actress Leleti Khumalo will be honoured with an Honorary Doctorate from Rhodes University on Wednesday, 25 March 2026.

In an announcement shared across their social media platforms, the university congratulated the Sarafina! actress, revealing that she will receive a Doctor of Laws degree (LLD) (honoris causa) for her work as an actress and social activist.

"From the defiant spirit of Sarafina! to the poignant storytelling in Yesterday, Leleti has used her craft as a powerful tool for social change, confronting the realities of Apartheid and the HIV/AIDS epidemic. She doesn't just act; she advocates."

Famous for her iconic portrayal of a fearless student leader in the 1992 film, acting alongside stars like Whoopi Goldberg and Miriam Makeba, Khumalo is also celebrated for being a vocal advocate for social justice, using her platform to shine a light on South Africa's most pressing issues.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Her influence extends far beyond the stage and screen. The actress is also recognised for her work as an ambassador for the KwaZulu-Natal government's youth initiatives, and her bravery in sparking global conversations about the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Beyond Sarafina!, the actress, who was discovered by the late Mbongeni Ngema, also starred in the Oscar-nominated film Yesterday and dominated the small screen with roles in Generations and later Uzalo.

Reflecting on her journey in film and television, Khumalo said she wanted to be remembered as more than just an actress.

"I want to tell stories that are going to change people’s lives. I don’t want to just be an actress. I want to be an actress who is going to make a difference."

See the Rhodes University post below.

Social media erupts over Leleti Khumalo's honour

Supporters celebrated the actress and praised her for her years of commitment to making a real impact through storytelling.

siyamthanda._m said:

"Very well deserved, mama, @leletikhumalo."

ZeldalaGrangeSA cheered:

"Well done for honouring her!"

leloe_m praised Leleti Khumalo:

"Hearty congratulations to her! Adore her. A true South African icon!"

Kay_Mcobothi celebrated:

"Congratulations, Makhumalo!"

pholoho_Mpiti responded:

"Well deserved."

Social media debated whether Leleti Khumalo was deserving of an Honorary Doctorate. Image: leletikhumalo

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, some critics argued that honorary degrees should be reserved for traditional academic achievements.

Leleti Khumalo's honorary degree is a high-level recognition of her impact on South African society rather than a degree earned through legal study. Many critics said honorary doctorates in the arts are more fitting for TV stars such as Leleti Khumalo.

Challenging2025 was curious:

"Congratulations to Leleti. But my question to Rhodes is, why not an honorary Doctor of Arts?"

romi_dile asked:

"Why a Law Doctorate? These universities are just throwing around Doctorates shame."

yessir_syd was confused:

"We would understand if it were in Arts, but a whole LLD? Does she even have an LLB? LLM?"

Tshehlo6647731 was not impressed:

"Honorary doctorates are increasingly becoming laughable in SA."

Vanessafency argued:

"A whole Doctor of Laws, even Mandela didn’t get it, at least he dropped out of university, but Leleti? Aowa, this is disrespectful."

Celebrities honoured with bogus degrees

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a list of the celebrities who were honoured with bogus degrees from Trinity Bible University.

The controversial institution came under disrepute after it was exposed for misleading film and television icons.

Source: Briefly News