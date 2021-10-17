“It’s Time to Start Crunchin”: Peeps Share Sweet Memories of Throwback Snack

A young lady has social media users talking after sharing snaps of her favourite treat

The lady says she used to eat her lollipops with a glass of water and has encouraged peeps to share their own snack-hacks

A local woman has Mzansi feeling really nostalgic after sharing a snap of one really popular throwback snack. The fun-loving lady posted a pic of some old skool bubblegum-centred lollipops, bring back a few sweet memories.

, Twitter user @Jameca2011 shared the pic. The young lady says she used to dip the pops in water to make them a little easier to swallow.

"Call me weird but when I was little, I used to dip these in water so they taste better," she captioned the post along with a laughing face emoji.

Taking to the comments, social media users reminisced about the once-popular sweets. While some people complained about getting cuts in their mouths after chewing the pops, others shared their own nifty tricks for how to properly eat the treats.

Check out some of the comments below:

@_RainbowPride_ said:

"When the gum started to poke out from the sides that thang was cutting up ya mouth. Love it."

@nayahnee said:

"That's when its time to start crunchin on that mfka."

@AuraPotTreats said:

"I used to dip mine in soda or juice."

@_ss_14_ said:

"I used to get two eat one and leave one in the water and wait for it to turn colours then drink the water after. It never tasted like anything, just water with a lil colour tint."

@misseverywhereg said:

"I used to eat it quick asf for the bubblegum lmaooo."

@OhSiki said:

"LISTEN, I have a friend till this day who dips these bad boys in vodka tonics lol."

Source: Briefly.co.za