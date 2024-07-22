A phara in Mthatha, Eastern Cape attempted robbery in broad daylight while people were looking

In a video captured, the tsotsi saw an opportunity in slow traffic to do his illegal activities

The online community reacted to the clip, with many expressing disappointment in the level of crime in South Africa

A Mthatha thief was captured in action. Images: @stockbusters, @Witthaya Prasongsin

Source: Getty Images

A video of a phara (thief) in Mthatha has made rounds on social media. The tsotsi was in action.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @fezzy.fezz, it is broad daylight and the cars are moving slowly in traffic. One tsotsi saw the opportunity to attempt robbery. The gent can be seen coming behind a delivery van from the side of the road. He attempted to open the backdoor while the traffic was slow.

However, the guy did not have enough time to complete his mission because the doors were presumably tightly locked and the fact that it was day broadlight and the car was moving was not working in his favour.

Tsotsi attempts robbery in broad daylight

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers unhappy about crime in SA

The video garnered over 100k views, with many online users expressing shock and disappointment.

@Kgomotso_Schu said:

"I don't feel comfortable/safe driving in Mthatha shym tuu tuu."

@J J joked:

"Iphara is Hesitating ."

@Sesethu expressed:

"That’s Mthatha for you, and people have mastered the art of keeping quiet for the sake of their safety."

@Lele wrote:

"Mthatha for you."

@. commented:

"Worst province EC."

@LTS Lona laughed:

"That's just next level ."

@KHOASE shared:

"Eastern Cape, there's two places I'm scared of,Mthata n Ngcobo,iyoooh I used to offload at Buzzi shop."

Source: Briefly News