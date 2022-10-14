Ordering takeaways has now become dangerous in SA as highjackers target drive-throughs

Security experts have warned motorists to be vigilant as the new modus operandi has become an escalating trend

ADT Fidelity has advised fast food drive-through patrons to avoid ordering food at dimly lit and empty establishments

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the "Recommended for you" block on the home page and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - The drive-through's may no longer be convenient as highjackers are now targeting fast food outlets to steal cars.

Criminals are targeting the drive-throughs of fast food establishments in a new highjacking trend. Image: Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

Security firm Fidelity ADT has warned that criminals have started a new trend of sandwiching their victims between two cars while ordering food. The passengers in the front car rob the victims while the car in the rear blocks any escape attempts.

While speaking to eNCA, crime expert Calvin Rafadi said it is important for South Africans to be aware of how these criminals operate so that they can protect themselves.

Rafadi said the hijackers use a cellphone military jammer that blocks the signal of the tracking device in the car and makes it impossible for police and companies to find the vehicle.

Hijacking incidents in the country have increased this year, with crime states indicating a 14% rise in the latest quarter. This calls for South Africans to be extra vigilant when going to drive-thrus.

IOL reported that ADT fidelity advised motorists to take heed of the specific measures to protect themselves before and during highjacking incidents.

Among other things, ADT Fidelity advises that motorists:

Have cash and a card on hand for quick payment.

Try ordering at the drive-through when there are many people at the establishment.

While waiting for the order, keep all windows and doors closed.

Where ever possible, leave children at home when going to the drive-thru.

Stay vigilant and avoid distractions from loud music and cell phones.

According to Tracker, vehicle hijackings will likely be between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., with Thursday and Tuesday being the riskiest days.

South Africans react to the new highjacking trend

South Africans are frustrated by the lack of safety in the country.

Below are some comments:

@Bongani_md commended:

"Uber Eats all the way"

@mishkajassiem added:

"Women are being targeted at the Waterfront in broad daylight, and now we can't go to the drive-thru"

@DENTED_EGOo bemoned:

"The minister and commissioner of police are quiet... Cry my beloved country"

@ShadyLikeSlim said:

"At this stage, We shouldn’t even be stepping out of our homes ‍♂️"

@Jeff62482131 suggested:

"Police must wear private and target suspected places and only shoot once they see the hijacking taking place."

@jamieso22092105 asked:

"Do they let you keep your takeaway food at least ???"

