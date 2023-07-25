A Woolworths that is overseas fascinated South Africans as they watched how much their version of loadshedding affects business

In the video, the shop ran into a problem that is a regular occurrence in South Africa, and they had to take quick action

Many people were fascinated by the video as the Woolworths staff worked together to cover some products

While loadshedding is commonplace in South Africa, other countries are experiencing it. A Woolworths in the United Kingdom was affected by a power cut and went viral.

A TikTok video shows a Woolworths in Scotland getting a power cut. Image: @iamkurdapya

Many people were fascinated to see how the Woolworths branch dealt with a power cut. There were hundreds of comments, as some were South Africans surprised by the actions the staff had to take.

Woolworths affected by power cut in UK country stuns South Africans

@iamkurdapya posted a video of a Woolworths in Scotland putting away some items because of a power cut. In the video, the loadshedding was referred to as a brownout (less voltage available), and they were closing the shelves. Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTok viewers react to loadshedding at Woolworths overseas

Many people were fascinated by a video of loadshedding. Netizens were surprised that they are forced to close the whole store.

kimvanwyk2566 said:

"Welcome to loadshedding. South Africa's been here for a while already."

Talia Shay Chetty added

"Loadshedding Lite."

mbali_mpahla wrote:

"Brownout is loadshedding guys."

cariki3 commented:

"Imagine this happening everytime the power goes off here."

KeaMighty remained

"LOL, It’s load shedding simple."

Loadshedding has South Africans making jokes

While Eskom's loadshedding is a downer, many deal with it through humour. At the height of power cuts, people make memes and jokes to get through it.

"We are burning profits": Loadshedding sparks fear in business owners

Briefly News previously reported that the effects of loadshedding are wreaking havoc on local businesses that are finding it difficult to keep their doors open due to additional costs.

Business owners in Johannesburg are facing possible store closures as they are forced to run generators which are using up their profits. Aside from the additional costs of loadshedding, Eskom also could soon implement tariff hikes.

Speaking to SABC News, one business owner said it is impossible to work without electricity since they work with milk, which could spoil easily if it is not stored properly. The owner said their only solution is to increase the pricing, which affects community members.

