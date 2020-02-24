If you are looking for counselling, applied psychology, and coaching courses, you should check out the South Africa College of Applied Psychology (SACAP). The institution blends practical applied skills with robust theory in an interactive learning environment. Here is all you need to know about joining the institution: how to get your hands on a SACAP form, the SACAP online application process, and how their psychology courses work.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The college offers various psychology courses. Image: The South African College of Applied Psychology (SACAP) from Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Common questions like 'What courses does SACAP offer?', 'Is SACAP a college or university?' and 'Is SACAP internationally recognised?' often come up when searching for information on SACAP, showing a need for more clarity on the institution and what they offer. To clarify, they generally consider themselves a 'tertiary education provider', but as the acronym suggests, they are a college. They are also fully accredited and internationally recognised for anyone wondering.

SACAP is one of Mzansi’s higher education institutions known for training registered counsellors. The institution believes in making quality mental health care more accessible by deploying registered and qualified counsellors in the society and job market. Learn more about how to secure admission and much more.

Admission: SACAP requirements for registration

So, what are the requirements to study at SACAP? The minimum requirement for admission is a National Senior Certificate with a minimum grade of 45% in English. However, every course has specific and different requirements. The South Africa College of Applied Psychology offers qualifications on four levels. These include:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Certificates

Diplomas

Postgraduate

Professional

SACAP registration

Are you a potential student wondering, 'how do I apply to SACAP?' First, you must download the SACAP form after talking with the official admissions officers about a career choice. Then, the team is readily available to guide you in making wise decisions concerning your career path.

Fill in and submit your application form with supporting documents online through info@sacap.edu.za. You can also physically deliver them through an admissions officer. The supporting documents include:

Certified copy of national ID

Character reference letter

Certified copy of Matric results

Addendum for Bachelor of Psychology or Honours

Proof of R300 application fee or R600 if applying for Bpysch

Online application

For SACAP online application, download and fill out the form by contacting admissions@sacap.edu.za. Next, ensure you have your supporting documents digitally and click on the 'submit' icon to complete the process. Then, proceed to upload all the necessary softcopy documents and pay the application fee.

Registration fee

As the final step, the college’s registration fees and SACAP course fees may vary according to the student’s mode of study and study plans. Due to this, each student must speak to the admissions team for a validated fee structure. Completing the fee secures you a student number, textbook lists, and an invitation to orientation.

SACAP login

The application process is quick and easy. Image: The South African College of Applied Psychology (SACAP) from Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

For the sacap.edu.za login, you need to enter your email address or username, which can also be your student number, followed by your password. If you do not remember your password, tap on the lost password, and follow the instructions to retrieve it.

SACAP courses 2022

Besides offering psychology courses in South Africa, SACAP Johannesburg (and other locations) offer a wide range of discipline programmes that include:

Coaching courses

1. Short courses:

Coaching in the Workplace

2. Certificates:

Coach Practitioner Programme

Advanced Coach Practitioner Programme

3. Postgraduate:

Postgraduate Diploma in Coaching

Psychology & counselling courses

1. Certificates & diplomas:

Higher Certificate in Counseling and Communication Skills

Advances Certificate in Counseling and Communication Skills

Diploma in Counseling & Communication

2. Degrees & postgraduate:

Bachelor of Applied Social Science

Bachelor of Applied Social Science (Majoring in HRM and Psychology)

Bachelor of Social Science (Psychology)

Bachelor of Social Science (Psychology) BPsych Equivalent Programme

Masters of Social Science [Mental Health Promotion]

BAppSocSci Degree (Psychology and Business Management)

3. Professional degrees:

Bachelor of Psychology (BPsych)

Bachelor of Social Science (Psychology) [BPsych Equivalent Programme]

The college aims to be easily affordable and accessible to everyone. Image: The South African College of Applied Psychology (SACAP) from Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bursary funds

SACAP does not offer financial aid or bursaries to any students. However, interested students can apply for financial assistance on their own. They can have privately arranged study loans and bursaries.

NOTE: Difference between SACAP and SACAPSA

Given their almost similar abbreviations, many confuse South Africa College of Applied Psychology with the South African Council for the Architectural Profession. So make sure you double-check while doing your admissions not to confuse the two.

SACAP contact details

Email: info@sacap.edu.za

Johannesburg Campus

22 Westbrooke Drive, Strathavon, Sandton

Tel: (011) 447 4939

Cape Town campus

1st Floor, Sunclare building, 21 Dreyer Street, Claremont

Tel: (021) 671 7692

Durban campus

5th Floor, 199-203 Peter Mokaba Road (previously Ridge Road - North), Morningside

Tel: (031) 944 4909

Pretoria campus

1st Floor, North Block, Brookfield Office Park, 261 Middel Street, Nieuw Muckleneuk

Tel: (012) 941 8550

Online campus

5th Floor, Sunclare building, 21 Dreyer Street, Claremont

Tel: Tel: 0860 77 11 11

SACAP is one of the higher education institutions training registered counsellors in Mzansi. The institution believes in making quality mental health care more accessible, which makes it the leading independent education provider in counselling, applied psychology, and coaching courses. In addition, they offer affordable qualifications for both undergraduate and postgraduate, which makes taking psychologist courses efficient and affordable for all.

READ ALSO: EWC online application for 2022, form, courses, fees, prospectus, faculties

Briefly.co.za went into detail about another popular college, Ekurhuleni West College, a public institution that offers various courses to further your education and give you a foot into the door of the working world with quality qualifications. What courses does EWC offer, and what does their fee system look like?

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News