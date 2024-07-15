A grandson showed social media users how he transformed his grandmother's lounge, giving the room a ceiling

The KwaZulu-Natal man took two days to complete the makeover, which he shared on his TikTok account

Members of the online community were in awe of the man's work and asked for a tutorial

A young man from KwaZulu-Natal renovated his late grandmother's lounge. Images: @iam_sbo_revaldo / Instagram, @sboh_revaldo / TikTok

A man from KwaZulu-Natal took out the tools and turned his late grandmother's lounge into a beautiful space.

Taking to his TikTok account (@sboh_revaldo), Sboh Makhanya shared a video of himself getting to work and giving his granny's home a ceiling. In the short clip, the young man shows himself cutting pieces of wood and knocking the planks into place above him.

On the second day, Sboh added white ceiling boards and skirting before showing off his work.

Netizens in awe of makeover

Social media users took to Sboh's comment section to show interest in his work.

@tokollomathibeli7 wrote in the comments:

"Bro, you make it seem easy. I wish you had made a tutorial on installing those panels."

@zulupowerpuffgirl said to the man:

"Manje clean. Beautiful work."

@refiilwe.e said to Sboh:

"Hey, this is nice. How much were the materials in total?"

Sboh responded to the TikTokker:

"It was less than R3000, depending on the side of the room you wish to install."

@justmpilo wrote to the crafty guy:

"God bless you, brother. I hope Granny was happy to see it. Beautiful."

Sboh said to the app user:

"Thanks, man. It’s for my late granny, and I hope she’s happy wherever she is."

