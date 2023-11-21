The TikTok video showcases the inspiring journey of a young South African man from a shack to becoming a prosecutor

The video captures his impressive achievements and educational milestones throughout his life despite his circumstances

Mzansi viewers overflow with pride, finding inspiration in his remarkable story, clapping in the comments

In the heart of Mzansi, a TikTok video is making waves, telling the remarkable story of a young South African man who defied the odds and soared to new heights.

This young man's journey had some people shedding tears of pride. Image: @athenkosikinana

Source: TikTok

The video, shared by user @athenkosikinana, unfolds the inspiring journey of a young man who, despite being raised in a shack, has emerged as a shining example of resilience, determination, and educational triumph.

Young man from Kasi shares inspiring story

The captivating video, shared by @athenkosikinana, begins with scenes of the man's humble beginnings in a shack, setting the stage for a narrative that defies societal expectations.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

As the video unfolds, viewers witness the protagonist's journey through the educational system, marked by numerous milestones and achievements. From excelling in school to pursuing higher education against the odds, the young man's story resonates with the resilience characterising many South Africans facing adversity.

Take a look:

Mzansi claps for the young prosecutor

The TikTok video not only celebrates academic accomplishments but also highlights the pride of Mzansi, showcasing the strength and potential of its youth. Viewers from all walks of life have flooded the comments section with encouragement, admiration, and a shared sense of inspiration.

Read some of the comments:

@InspiredSoul hyped:

"This story is proof that where you start doesn't determine where you can go. So proud!"

@1etmbi said:

"Education is truly a powerful equaliser. What an incredible journey!"

@RumiziletSA shared:

"Mzansi breeds resilience! This young man is a testament to the strength within our communities."

@PulaniBN clapped:

"He's not just a prosecutor; he's a beacon of hope for the future of our nation."

@TriumphJHB loved it:

"I needed this reminder today. Thank you for sharing this incredible story!"

From growing up in a shack to becoming a surgeon

Briefly News reported that a South African man spread much-need hope and good feelings on social media by sharing a glimpse of the adversity he grew up in and his inspiring 'come-up' story.

Thabang Makale (@thabangmakale) took to TikTok to share a video revealing his visit to a small zinc shack he used to call home. The video soon changes to another clip showing two parked Mercedes-Benz vehicles and the third clip of him at work as a surgeon with other doctors in theatre.

“I visited the shack I grew up in and got to realise how great God is…from where he has taken me to where I am and still going. I’m super grateful,” he wrote in the video.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News