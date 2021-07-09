A local woman has certainly come a long way since her days growing up in a shack, finally obtaining her doctorate

Dr Mantoa Molete grew up selling food items to help support her family and had to endure many setbacks on her journey towards a tertiary education

Social media users were left inspired by the persistent young woman and took to the comments section to wish her well

A local woman is not letting her difficult upbringing stand in the way of her dreams, having just completed her doctorate in linguistics. The university lecturer has come from a life of struggle but with continued perseverance has managed to rise above her circumstances.

This stunning woman has just secured her doctorate. Images: Varsity World/Facebook

, popular student forum Varsity World shared Dr Mantoa Molete's inspiring story. The 34-year-old has fond memories of the green shack with the giraffe on the door in which she once lived.

The Free State local grew up selling food items at a nearby bus station to help support her unemployed single mother and two siblings.

"We used to sell chicken (both fried and cooked), juice and buns to passengers travelling to different parts of the Eastern Cape as well as those going to Mozambique. It was through that money that I could afford my own things and also help with household responsibilities," Molete shares.

Soon the determined young woman found a way to complete her high school education. Although her results were not the best, Molete continued to pursue tertiary studies and made a way for herself through bridging courses.

"My matric results were not so good. So I first did a diploma in dressmaking. In 2008 , I then went to attend at Goldfields TVET College to do a bridging course (UOFS and TVET college).

"In 2009, I enrolled at the Central University of Technology for a National Diploma in language Practice. After that, I did my BTech, my Master's and my Doctorate."

Although the woman's journey has been hard and complicated, the English professor has certainly made a way for herself despite all the struggle.

The young woman's journey has inspired many social media users who headed to the comments section to congratulate her. Check out some of their well wishes below:

Marozana Motloung-Mkwanazi said:

"That's the power to rise from the dark. I'm proud of you for always believing that your success is possible. Congrats."

Mpho Victoria Serapelo said:

"So touching and motivating my dear. God is good all the time. Look where you are now. This is a touching testimony indeed."

Nono Moloto said:

"Halala!! DR MOLETE... hard work and perseverance [brings] good results. You're a shining example of an African woman."

Calphonia Makhotso said:

"I know you as my lecturer at TVET College and met you again as my lecturer at CUT. Now I know you as my Dr Dear Dr Mantoa Molete - inspiration indeed. CONGRATULATIONS."

Granny Matsepe said:

"Education is not for the rich, good luck gal, life was so hard but you managed to break through."

