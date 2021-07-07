A Nigerian man, Ifeanyi Obi, has narrated how despite being a below-average student, he later succeeded in life

Ifeanyi said he finished his doctoral studies as the best student after years of struggling in the field as an undergraduate

Many people found his story quite motivating as they congratulated him on his long road to real success

A Nigerian man, Ifeanyi Obi, has relived days he struggled hard as an undergraduate and how he had to carry over courses.

Now an associate professor of construction technology, Ifeanyi in a LinkedIn post said he had so many sleepless nights to work on his low grades.

Many people said that he inspired them. Photo source: LinkedIn/ Ifeanyi Obi

His weakness became his victory

With strong determination, he made it in life. The man now has a PhD in both building technology and structures.

He also disclosed that he was the best doctoral student in the field when he graduated. He said that one’s weakness today could become an area of strength tomorrow.

He, therefore, advised his followers:

“Listen don't let failures stop you, do more, find a way and with God's help you will turn your situation around. My classmates who didn't give me a chance over the years have changed their minds.”

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions to his post below:

Uchechi Anyanele said:

"Well done, Ifeanyi Obi, PhD! Your story is encouraging. Yes, we perform exceptionally when we play to our strengths. However, when we perceive that an area of weakness is one through which we can add value, there's benefit in working hard to improve on those weaknesses. Thank you for sharing. More power to your elbow."

Bunmi Bunmiajegunmo said:

"That's how a true success story sounds. You simply reinvented yourself all the time having agreed with yourself that there's no alternative. I identify with you . Bravo."

Francis Azubuike said:

"Your story is truly inspiring. It doesn’t matter how slow you are going as long as you keep moving. Kudos and all the best with your endeavours, Prof."

Man who failed in school graduates with 27 distinctions from varsity

Xolani Mzileni, 26, from Katlehong has an amazing story of how he struggled in school, failing at one point, to eventually end up with 27 distinctions from varsity.

He is currently attending a masters student course in Operations Management at the University of Johannesburg.

His childhood was not easy, growing up in a township with very little in the way of services, no running water, healthcare facilities, proper housing and other essential services.

He began to realise his academic potential in Grade 11, which he failed. Briefly News learned that instead of giving up, Xolani repeated Grade 11 and eventually matriculated in 2013. He took a gap year from studying to sort out an issue with his ID book and worked as a day labourer

His dream was to attend university and help the community, he joined a tutoring programme in his community and taught life sciences and geography.

He decided to try applying for university and was successful and got a spot at the University of Johannesburg and enrolled in a diploma in a Management Services course.

Things were not easy, with no funding he was forced to sleep in lecture halls for three months and was lucky enough to get food from the Gift of the Givers (GOG).

