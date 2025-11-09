DJ Zinhle has been hogging headlines ever since gossipmonger Musa Khawula made allegations that her husband, Murdah Bongz, had been unfaithful

Adding fuel to the fire, Musa Khawula later alleged that DJ Zinhle also committed infidelity in her marriage to Murdah Bongz

Social media was abuzz after DJ Zinhle posted her response to Musa Khawula's unfounded claims

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz have been under a microscope following claims of infidelity by Musa Khawula. DJ Zinhle posted her clap back, which only made people look further into her clash with Musa Khawula.

DJ Zinhle's Musa Khawula response raised more questions about her and Murdah Bongz. Image: @djzinhle

People noticed a connection between Musa Khawula and DJ Zinhle's posts of Musa Khawula's AI-generated apology. Online users left hundreds of comments, speculating whether DJ Zinhle has access to Murdah Bongz's social media account.

In a post on X, @ramalokot shared screenshots that DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's Instagram accounts posted the video of Musa Khawula at roughly the same time. The post received a lot of attention as the caption questioned whether it meant that DJ Zinhle posted from her husband's Instagram account herself.

Murdah Bongz has paid triute to DJ Zinhle's ex and baby daddy, the late AKA. Image: @djzinhle

SA speculates about Murdah Bongz's Instagram

Online users commented saying that the DJ may as well have put a public notice that she runs her husband's account. Some shared theories that the DJ and Murdah Bongz used the buzz to prote a song. See the posts compared side by side and read comments below:

@BrightMclight felt the DJ and Murdah Bongz's posts were suspicious:

"Kudlaliwe ngath (we've been played with.)"

ChefAmogelang speculated:

"We both cheated, let’s fix it behind and shove it to the media. Let’s save ourmarriage' Oh, DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz we are not buying this act."

@retired_yapper guessed:

"She posted it on his IG."

@MsThatoM felt something was fishy:

"Maybe these stories by Musa were paid for, the way he went on this week gave me 'manufactured'."

@phin_deigh was convined post as Murdah Bongz:

"She posted on his behalf. I just can’t prove it."

@NeiNeinei5758 remarked:

"I think they're promoting a song."

@Ashley792948731 shared their brutal hot take:

"She’s delusional, but she’s confirming to us that it really got to her."

@OnNontando suspected:

"She manages his socials too. She makes it so hard to defend her."

@Sammy_Sauce1 added:

"She's got his password."

@Mukovhe24 was convinced:

"You can tell she posted it herself."

SA revisits DJ Zinhle’s old reaction to infidelity amid new rumours

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle’s open letter, written when the late rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes cheated on her with Bonang Matheba, has resurfaced amid new allegations against her husband, Murdah Bongz.

After Musa Khawula shared DJ Zinhle’s old reaction to AKA cheating on her with Bonang Matheba, netizens flooded the comments with mixed reactions.

Others applauded DJ Zinhle for ignoring Musa Khawula’s allegations against her husband. Some recalled how DJ Zinhle and AKA rekindled their romance years after the letter.

