J'Something and his gorgeous wife Coco took to the timeline to celebrate 11 years of loving each other a few days back

The Mi Casa singer shared a sweet selfie of himself with his bae when they went out to celebrate their love at a posh restaurant

The media personality expressed that many thought their romance was just a "phase" when they started dating 11 years back

J'Something and his wifey are still happily in love after spending the last 11 years together. The Mi Casa vocalist took to his timeline recently to gush about Coco.

J’Something and his gorgeous wife Coco celebrated 11 years of love. Image: @jsomethingmusic

Source: Instagram

The singer penned a sweet message to his boo when they celebrated 11 years of loving each other. He also shared a sweet snap of the two of them.

Taking to Instagram, J let Mzansi know that they went on a date at a top restaurant to celebrate. He shared that many shared that their love was a "phase" when they started dating.

He expressed that the "phase" has turned into "a field of sunflowers", reports TshisaLIVE. J'Something also shared that the challenges they've faced in the past took their love to "new levels of love".

Mzansi celebs and J's followers took to his comment section to congratulate the lovebirds.

sanele_xaba wrote:

"Man, this is so beautiful, so happy for you fam."

liamlynchphoto commented:

"Relationship goals, @cocodafonseca and @jsomethingmusic."

wearejayem said:

"Appreciate you guys. Thank you for your love."

__tegs wrote:

"Love that description. 'A field of sunflowers'. So cute."

lisafonseca.pa commented:

"Your radiation is love and magic."

spha_mbo1 said:

"Love is a beautiful thing."

ntombi1977 added:

"Blessed union to both of you and lots of happiness."

Source: Briefly News