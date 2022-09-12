Mampintsha took to social media recently to slam trolls who ask him about what happened to the "old Mampintsha"

The Gqom artist called the people who ask him such as question "dom kops" in a video he posted on his timeline

Social media users shared laughing emojis and some shared that they love the way Mampintsha deals with his haters

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mampintsha recently took to his timeline to share his thoughts on people who ask him what happened to the "old Mampintsha".

Mampintsha slammed trolls asking him about the "old Mampintsha". Image: @mampintsha_shimora

Source: Instagram

The Big NUZ member slammed the trolls and called them dom kops. The Gqom artist shared that he's baffled by such people.

Taking to Instagram, the star posted a clip of himself responding to the "dom kops". According to TshisaLIVE, Mpintsho shared that he refuses to answer such as question when he bumps into the "dom kops". In the video, Mampintsha asked:

"How can you say to me you miss the old Mampintsha, so you don't grow up? People grow up, you can't remain being one thing so stop it. I won't answer idom kop."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The star pleaded with those people to stop asking him such a question because to him it means the old Mampintsha is "at the zoo".

Mampintsha's fans react:

thenakedchef_69 wrote:

"You sound like a Dom Kop when you say waaaaaa."

milliano_j commented:

"Hanging around you must be real fun!"

simvezi said:

"You have shown leadership, your reality show is the best of the best."

afroninjasa wrote:

"If you didn't tell them to ask you any questions... don't answer any questions."

mpmelelo added:

"They didn't order this Shimora."

Babes Wodumo trends over her appearance

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo's fans took to the timeline to share their thoughts on her appearance. The Gqom singer trended after snaps of herself with radio host Dudu Khoza surfaced on the timeline.

The Wololo hitmaker was a guest on Duzu's show on Ukhozi FM. The snaps of the star was shared on social media by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

Taking to Twitter, Musa revealed that Mampintsha's wife was a guest on the Durban-base radio station. Shook tweeps took to Musa's comment section to share their thoughts on Babes' appearance. Some said she has lost weight while others assumed that the stunner is not well.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News