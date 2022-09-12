Sjava is one of the most humble musicians in Mzansi and he proved it once more when he made an old woman's day

In the snaps shared by a tweep, the excited gogo was over the moon after meeting her hero in person a few days ago

Reacting to the pics of the star with the granny, Sjava's other followers shared that they would also be happy if they meet the star in person

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Sjava is such a people's person. The talented singer made one of his old fans very happy a few days back.

A gogo got excited after meeting Sjava in person. Image: @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Snaps of the star with a happy old woman recently surfaced on the timeline. The gogo was super excited after finally meeting her hero.

The granny's child took to to post the pics and tagged Sjava. The tweep captioned the post:

"My mom finally meeting 'Sijaiva'. Loved the him since he released 'Umama'. @Sjava_atm."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Umama hitmaker took to the excited tweep's comment section to respond to the happy post. Sjava said:

"She was so happy."

The tweep @_Amello_ thanked the talented actpr and musician for making the old mom's day. @_Amello_ replied to the singer:

"She really was!!!. Thank you so much for making her day."

Other peeps joined the chat and added that they'd also be happy to meet their fave in person.

@MxolisiSibuyi wrote:

"I have my cousin who's also willing to meet you. Ay yena ke angakhala ngenjabulo if I could bring him to your show."

@IammAndeee commented:

"Nami ngajabula. You’re an icon living."

Sjava trends as Mzansi reacts to his fire verse on Mashbeatz Never Ride Remix

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sjava topped the trends list after MashBeatz dropped the Never Ride Remix on Friday, 9 September. The track features Sjava, 25K, Lucas Raps, YoungstaCPT and Saudi, among others.

Hip-hop heads have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the remix after it dropped. Many agreed that the Umama hitmaker bodied his verse on the song.

Rap fans took to Twitter to give Sjava his flowers for the way he played with words on the single. The singer/rapper's name is trending high on the micro-blogging app.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News