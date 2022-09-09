Sjava is trending on social media after hip-hop producer MashBeatz dropped his Never Ride Remix on Friday

The Umama hitmaker is being praised for his flow and the way he laced his verse on the song featuring the likes of Saudi, 25K and YoungstaCPT, among others

Hip-hop heads took to the timeline to applaud Sjava for being a lyrical genius after they heard his fire verse on the remix

Sjava is topping the trends list after MashBeatz dropped the Never Ride Remix on Friday, 9 September. The track features Sjava, 25K, Lucas Raps, YoungstaCPT and Saudi, among others.

Hip-hop heads have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the remix after it dropped. Many agreed that the Umama hitmaker bodied his verse on the song.

Rap fans took to Twitter to give Sjava his flowers for the way he played with words on the single. The singer/rapper's name is trending high on the micro-blogging app.

@Mthiya_sa said:

"Okay @Sjava_atm and Anzo on Never Ride Remix."

@BlaQ_SageSA wrote:

"@Sjava_atm ai webhuti that intro is heavy @MashBeatz_ Never Ride Remix. Sjava i Ghost."

@Mafadijovis commented:

"Sjava been murdering most of his features even the Gawulubheke feature. You can't take nothing away from this G."

@Khaya__Khumalo said:

"Sjava is better lyrically than most of these rappers in RSA to be honest."

@ziwathegreat wrote:

"Sjava and Anzo’s back-to-back on Never Die Remix? Literal goosebumps."

@deadxxalive commented:

"Nah that ANZO and SJAVA back to back!!!!!"

@SPMHLA added:

"Sjava's career was buried alive, guess what, it's still breathing and digging itself out. Come back big brother."

Big Zulu drops Inkabi Nation album

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu has dropped the Inkabi Nation album. The rapper took to his timeline on Friday, 9 September to share that the new 12-track project has dropped.

The star worked with talented stars signed under his record label. He features singers including Mduduzi Ncube, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Siya Ntuli and Xowla. He has collaborated with all these artists in some of his past projects.

Taking to Twitter, Big Zulu told his fans known as the Nkabi Nation that the project is now out on all digital streaming platforms. He also shared the news on Instagram.

Nkabi's fans took to his comment section on both the social media platforms to let their fave know that they're streaming the album.

