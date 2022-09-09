Big Zulu and artists sogned to his label have dropped a project together this Friday titled Inkabi Nation

In the 12-track project, Big Zulu shared that he collaborated with Mduduzi Ncube, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Siya Ntuli and Xowla

The Nkabi Nation, his fans, took to their fave's timeline to let him know that they've already started streaming the new project

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Big Zulu has dropped the Inkabi Nation album. The rapper took to his timeline on Friday, 9 September to share that the new 12-track project has dropped.

Big Zulu dropped ‘ Inkabi Nation’ album featuring artists from his record label. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

The star worked with talented stars signed under his record label. He features singers including Mduduzi Ncube, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Siya Ntuli, Xowla and L.A Beatz. He has collaborated with all these artists in some of his past projects.

Taking to Twitter, the 150 Bars hitmaker told his fans, known as the Nkabi Nation, that the project is now out on all digital streaming platforms. He also shared the news on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nkabi's fans took to his comment section on both the social media platforms to let their fave know that they're streaming the album.

@Themba_Cushy said:

"Mara guys this is the best album ever produced. Can’t wait to check it out."

@Sjabulo wrote:

"Rushing to listen to it."

@realMxo_sa commented:

"Dankie Nkabi."

realmrjacksa said:

"Hard work pays, Zulu omkhulu."

akhona_mapasa2 wrote:

"Thanks for reviving hip hop nkabi."

dizzodrip added:

"Big Zulu is real feeding us well, much love and respect."

Big Zulu shares Inkabi Nation album tracklist

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu took to his timeline to share the official tracklist for his upcoming project. The rapper and his record label artists have been cooking some fire in the studio.

The Mali Eningi hitmaker shared the tracklist for the album, Inkabi Nation. The star collaborated with Xowla, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Mduduzi Ncube and Siya Ntuli in the 12-track project.

The album featuring the hit titled Voicemail will dropped on Friday, 9 September. Big Zulu expressed that he hopes his fans will enjoy his new body of work. The rapper's followers took to his timeline to let their fave know that they can't wait to listen to the album.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News