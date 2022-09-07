Big Zulu has taken to social media to share the tracklist and official release date for his upcoming album Inkabi Nation

The Mali Eningi rapper worked with Mduduzi Ncube, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Siya Ntuli and Xowla on the new album by Nkabi Records artists

The 12track album featuring the hit Voicemail will drop on Friday, 9 September and his fans said they can't wait for it to drop

Big Zulu has taken to his timeline to share the official tracklist for his upcoming project. The rapper and his record label artists have been cooking some fire in the studio.

Big Zulu has shared the ‘Inkabi Nation’ album tracklist. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

The Mali Eningi hitmaker shared the tracklist for the album, Inkabi Nation. He worked with Mduduzi Ncube, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Siya Ntuli and Xowla in the 12-track album.

The project featuring the hit titled Voicemail will drop on Friday, 9 September. He shared that he hopes his fans will enjoy his new body of work. According to SAHipHopMag, Nkabi captioned his post:

"Nkabi Nation. Uthando Lunye. Sekunjalo iNkabi Nation Album iyaphuma this Friday nge 09:09:22. Ngithembe ukuth nizoyithokozela."

The star's fans took to his comment section on Instagram to let him know that they can't wait to listen to the album.

shread_is_life commented:

"I didn't like your music before but after releasing VoloVolo ngiyakvuma buthi. All the best with this release. Even 150 Bars was some fire."

nomzee_kona said:

"We are ready."

shadimotepe wrote:

"Friday it's a date then, ushun ungenhla."

thegreat_za added:

"Well done guys."

Big Zulu celebrates 150 Bars hitting 1 million views in 4 days

In other entertainmet news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu took to Instagram celebrate 150 Bars hitting 1 million views in just four days on YouTube. The Volovolo hitmaker released the viral diss track on Friday, 19 August.

The rapper fired shots at the entire Mzansi hip-hop scene in the track. He roasted such as Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Stogie T and Emtee, among many.

The former Uzalo actor's supporters, known as the Nkabi Nation, took to his timeline to share their reactions on their fave's song reaching a new milestone. @sewelankoana said:

"Every rapper who responds with a diss track it’s more money for you cuz now I have to go back to 150 Bars to listen to what you said about that particular rapper. You're winning."

