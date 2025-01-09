A TikTok video of two white women speaking fluent Khelobedu has gone viral with 2 million views

The clip shows them enjoying and praising a local delicacy with perfect accents of the Nothern Sotho dialect

Mzansi people were amazed by their fluency, with many raving about their top-notch pronunciations

Two ladies wowed SA with their Khelobedu speaking skills. Image: @lucywamulobedumutsonga

South Africa truly is a Rainbow Nation! Two women are stealing the spotlight on TikTok after a video of them speaking Khelobedu fluently went viral.

Embracing culture in Limpopo

They were captured bonding over their love for chicken intestines. The clip shows the women casually chatting in Khelobedu like it was their mother tongue.

Based on the TikTok page, it appears the ladies in Limpopo are totally immersed in the culture.

Video becomes a TikTok hit

The clip by @lucywamulobedumutsonga became a viral sensation gaining millions of views, likes and shares.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps couldn’t stop raving about the duo in the comments. Lol, some locals admitted that these women’s accents are even better than theirs, despite growing up speaking Khelobedu!

Look at a few reactions below:

@syd said:

"I think sister Lucy must get our African name, because she speaks our language more than most of us. 😂😂"

@MargaretKwezi commented:

"Mara in South African we love each other."

@Nthabii posted:

"No guys this can't be real. 😭😭🤣"

@Rea mentioned:

"Speaking my home language better than me. 😭😭"

@MPHO stated:

"Balobedu kamoka let's gather here. 😂😂"

@SOPHIA7369 mentioned:

"South Africa let's be proud we have so many languages. So a re ithuteng tsona kamoka re di boleleng. 🤣🤣🤣"

@user8145734272361 typed:

"Tjooo, the pronunciation is so perfect, we are proud of you."

@MaEli said:

"Khelobedu an official language."

@Lemo💜 added:

"It's like I'm watching Queen Modjadji. 😭💯"

