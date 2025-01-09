“Pronunciation Is So Perfect”: Video of Ladies in Limpopo Speaking Khelobedu Gets 2 Million Views
- A TikTok video of two white women speaking fluent Khelobedu has gone viral with 2 million views
- The clip shows them enjoying and praising a local delicacy with perfect accents of the Nothern Sotho dialect
- Mzansi people were amazed by their fluency, with many raving about their top-notch pronunciations
South Africa truly is a Rainbow Nation! Two women are stealing the spotlight on TikTok after a video of them speaking Khelobedu fluently went viral.
Embracing culture in Limpopo
They were captured bonding over their love for chicken intestines. The clip shows the women casually chatting in Khelobedu like it was their mother tongue.
Based on the TikTok page, it appears the ladies in Limpopo are totally immersed in the culture.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Video becomes a TikTok hit
The clip by @lucywamulobedumutsonga became a viral sensation gaining millions of views, likes and shares.
Watch the video below:
"Share her IG": Young man shows off luxury cars in rich aunt's garage, SA stunned by impressive clip
Mzansi peeps couldn’t stop raving about the duo in the comments. Lol, some locals admitted that these women’s accents are even better than theirs, despite growing up speaking Khelobedu!
Look at a few reactions below:
@syd said:
"I think sister Lucy must get our African name, because she speaks our language more than most of us. 😂😂"
@MargaretKwezi commented:
"Mara in South African we love each other."
@Nthabii posted:
"No guys this can't be real. 😭😭🤣"
@Rea mentioned:
"Speaking my home language better than me. 😭😭"
@MPHO stated:
"Balobedu kamoka let's gather here. 😂😂"
@SOPHIA7369 mentioned:
"South Africa let's be proud we have so many languages. So a re ithuteng tsona kamoka re di boleleng. 🤣🤣🤣"
@user8145734272361 typed:
"Tjooo, the pronunciation is so perfect, we are proud of you."
@MaEli said:
"Khelobedu an official language."
@Lemo💜 added:
"It's like I'm watching Queen Modjadji. 😭💯"
More women speaking SA lingos
- A young white man took to social media to show how he could speak isiXhosa, and people were stunned.
- A white woman's ability to fluently speak isiXhosa, and her playful relationship with her domestic helper, had netizens entertained.
- A lady from America dating a Pedi man was eager to master his home language before they got married.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za