Warren Masemola was recently awarded by the Soweto Theatre for his work in the film industry

The veteran actor's extraordinary talent in drama and comedy was recognised by fans and peers alike

Mzansi showed love for Warren's unwavering commitment to the arts and cheered him on for the award

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The Soweto Theatre awarded Warren Masemola for his work in the film industry. Images: warrenmasemola

Source: Instagram

The Soweto Theatre gave Warren Masemola his flowers for his extraordinary talent.

Warren Masemola gets awarded for his work

One of the country's most loved actors recently received his flowers from the Soweto Theatre for his years-long commitment to creating world-class entertainment.

Veteran actor, Warren Masemola's colourful career has seen him grace numerous local and international productions and showcase his range as a skilled actor.

The Skeem Saam star was awarded for his extraordinary talent, including his unforgettable role on Ses'Top La and his appearance on When Swallows Cry, which opened international doors for him.

The Soweto Theatre sang his praises for continuously pushing boundaries and delivering world-class performances:

"Warren’s unwavering dedication to storytelling makes him a true icon in the world of performing arts. He continues to raise the bar for what’s possible on stage and screen, inspiring generations to follow in his footsteps."

Mzansi shows love to Warren Masemola

Fans continued to give Warren his flowers and said he was deserving of the award:

Rita Pilusha showed love to Warren:

"South Africa has talent. Big up, brother, keep on shining. You always portray your given characters very well."

William Spitz Mokoena said:

"Congratulations! Well deserved, great actor."

Mpho Ngubane was proud:

"Keep up the good work, congratulations!"

South African actress, Refilwe Modiselle, said:

"You deserved it! Icon living."

bheku_zalo said:

"Big ups, Mwarawara! You come a long way, my bro; this is well-deserved."

blueberry_oceans posted:

"We love you, Abuti Warren. You deserve it all."

lesleymusina commented:

"Too dope, morwa, I love it."

Rachel Kolisi receives sports award

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Rachel Kolisi's reaction to receiving an award from the 2024 Sport Industry Awards.

Rachel expressed shock and gratitude for the recognition and praised her Kolisi Foundation team for their hard work.

Source: Briefly News