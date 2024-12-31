South African musician and actor Zuluboy is enjoying Christmas in New York City with his family

The rapper announced on his Instagram account that he welcomed his newborn son this festive season

The musician also shared photos of himself and his daughter building a snowman in the snow

Zuluboy celebrates his Christmas in New York with his family. Images @IamZuluboy

Popular actor Mxolisi Majozi known as Zuluboy has shared photos of himself and his loved ones in New York City. The musician also welcomed his newborn son with his new partner after divorcing his ex-wife, Andiswa Gebashe in 2018.

Majozi revealed on his social media that he will never forget his first Christmas in New York and added that family comes first.

The former Uzalo actor went to the United States this festive season after releasing a new song and taking Umkhokha: The Curse to court.

South Africans respond to the rapper's first Christmas in New York City

The popular rapper Zuluboy took to his Instagram account on Christmas Day and encouraged his fans to enjoy life’s journey in 2025.

He also wrote:

"I just got the best birthday gift ever. #BirthdayInNewYork, spent the day with my family and welcomed my newborn son."

He also revealed: "It is so cold out there but it’s also so warm in here. This is surely the most wonderful time of the year."

@donnyablaze wrote:

"Aww, you made it! Congratulations."

@pumlasfood said:

"Ncoooh king! Congratulations my brother to you and your family."

@ndoh_cele replied:

"Congratulations to you and your family!!!! Well done daddy!"

@unathiknows said:

"The latest proud auntie in town. So happy for you."

@indlalifa wrote:

"God's things are waiting for my friend."

@makhondlovu replied:

"Omg oh yay! Congrats yall! Merry everything!"

Zuluboy considered for the MEC position

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in June that the musician Zuluboy was in the running to be appointed as MEC for Arts, Sports & Recreation in KwaZulu-Natal.

It was alleged that the uMkhonto weSizwe party was rooting for the musician and actor because he was a suitable candidate and understood the industry and KZN artists' struggles better than anyone.

