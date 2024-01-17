Diddy is said to have been cut from Diageo as well as Cîroc Vodka

In light of his ongoing sexual assault allegations, the music mogul will allegedly not be part-owner of DeLeón Tequila anymore

Netizens weighed in on Diddy's messy downfall, where many cheered that justice was being served

Diageo has reached a settlement with Diddy to officially cut ties amid his ongoing sex abuse allegations. Images: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images, Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

Sean "Diddy" Combs is going through the most, and things just seem to be getting worse. Due to his mounting sex assault allegations, the Bad Boy Records founder is said to have reached a settlement with alcoholic beverage company Diageo to cut ties with Cîroc Vodka as well as DeLeón tequila.

Diageo disassociates with Diddy

In the months following Cassie Ventura's sex abuse allegations against her ex, Sean "Diddy" Combs, more victims came forward with their own revelations against the billionaire (maybe not for long) music mogul.

This forced Diddy's long-standing business partner, Diageo, a multinational alcoholic beverage company, to rethink their relationship with the rapper. Combs had previously attempted to sue the company over racial discrimination.

According to RollingStone, Diddy and Diageo have reached a settlement to cut ties. Moreover, the rapper will no longer be a joint owner of DeLeón Tequila or have any ties to Cîroc vodka.

Mzansi weighs in on Diddy's Diageo drama

Netizens rejoiced at Diddy's downfall, saying the rapper got what he deserved:

JuwonTheTechie said:

"It’s hard to believe we are watching the downfall of Diddy in 4K."

Chombe1080 was stunned:

"Never thought I would see Diddy's downfall, lol."

fashaw_34 posted:

"You reap what you sow."

anubisrahh was relieved:

"Good riddance!"

___undertone wrote:

"They took Ciroc from that man??? I know he's hurting over there."

thatsd2 trolled Diddy:

"And just like that, back to being a millionaire again."

earringdealer1 rejoiced:

"Enjoy the consequences of your actions, big nasty!"

AKASteffon was shocked:

"This man's whole empire is crumbling."

DJ Shimza gets trolled over photo with Diddy

In an earlier report, Briefly News caught online reactions to South African disk jockey, Shimza's reaction after being dragged for posing for a photo with Diddy at a party.

This follows the claims made by 50 Cent about why he never attends the music mogul's private events:

"It’s uncomfortable. I think I belong in the girls' bathroom when stuff like that is going on.”

