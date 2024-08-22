Chicco Twala secured a historic deal with Universal Royalty Exchange, benefiting 30,000 South African artists

Twala's partnership through Imbokodo Collecting Society aims to promote South African music and dance in the US

Inspired by the global success of Nigerian Afrobeats, Twala wants to see South African talent dominate international markets

Legendary musician Chicco Twala is paving the way for South African artists in the United States. He made history when he penned a deal benefiting 30,000 South African recording artists.

Chicco Twala's new deal to benefit South African artists

Chicco Twala is making sure South African music gets the opportunity to dominate the international market. The veteran star recently met with a US-based company, Universal Royalty Exchange, for a deal with his Imbokodo Collecting Society.

The historic partnership seeks to promote and open doors for South African musicians and dancers in the US. According to TimesLIVE, Chicco Twala said this is the first time American and South African companies have collaborated to create opportunities for up-and-coming artists.

Chicco Twala to put SA music on the international stage

Twala added that he ventured into this deal to ensure that South African talent dominates the international market, just as Nigerian Afrobeats took over the US and European markets. He said:

"The dominance of Nigerian music in the US and Europe is the reason I embarked on this journey. South Africa has the best dance music in all genres, but we have not been able to penetrate those markets with our God-given talent in the way we should."

