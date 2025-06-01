South African TV presenter Nomalanga Shozi was the host for the Miss South Africa 2025 pageant

She rocked six stunning looks for the night, and all the looks were styled by celebrity stylist Phupho Gumede

Fans, followers and industry colleagues flooded Shozi's Instagram page, and commended her on a job well done

Nomalanga Shozi looked stunning at the Miss South Africa 2025. Image: Oupa Bopape

South African TV personality Nomalanga Shozi was the host for Miss South Africa 2025. She rocked a total of six stunning looks at the show, and she looked breathtakingly gorgeous.

The show was held at the SunBet Arena in Time Square, Pretoria, on Saturday, 25 October 2025.

Nomalanga Shozi worked with many fashion designers and stylists for her six stunning looks, most of which were styled by Phupho Gumede. "A dream come true met with years of preparation, @official_misssa, let’s go," she wrote.

Qhawekazi Mazaleni was crowned as the winner of Miss South Africa 2025, beating Karabo Mareka and Luyanda Zuma.

Nomalanga Shozi's Miss SA looks

Starting off the show, Nomalanga walked the Miss South Africa red carpet in a Sucra dress. Check out the image below:

For her second look, she was dressed by Sihle Masango, known as the Ndebele Couture King, and styled by Phupho Gumede. She captioned the look, "Hosting Miss SA 2025: Flying with the stars in the skies."

Coming in at number three was a daring blood-red dress from Ateliê Taússy Daniel.

For her fourth dress, she rocked a stunning Laart Neviole Emporium.

Shozi is yet to post the sixth look for the night, but rest assured, she looked stunning.

Nomalanga Shozi wore 6 stunning outfits at Miss South Africa 2025. Image: Oupa Bopape

Mzansi gushes over Nomalanga Shozi

Fans and celebrities flooded Nomalanga's Instagram post with nothing but kind words.

Herlittlebadself said:

"Yasss! The table has been set!"

Pamela_mtanga stated:

"This face is insane. I’ve been looking at you for the past couple of days, and I can’t believe your features!"

Lerato_kganyago shared:

"Great job, mama!"

Blue_mbombo gushed:

"The dress! Face card! Hair! Aura! YOUU!"

Natasha Joubert said:

"Gasped when you walked out in this number!"

Somizi was in awe:

"Get TF out of here. My jaw was on the floor."

Donald praised:

"I think you did an amazing job as a host."

Knaomin gushed:

"This was my fave look. You were literally shining on stage. You looked so beautiful."

Asanda Magwede shared:

"Nomalanga, you handled your job with so much grace, sisi. Well done. I enjoyed all that you did tonight."

Miss_salenous stated:

"I'm very sure I'm not the only one who thinks you could have been a contestant and then actually also win this thing."

Saaedgray was mesmerised:

"I'm actually lost for words! You look out of this world, just wow. Sooo proud of you."

Sinethemba Sijula stated:

"Miss Universe next please !!! The bar is HIGHER!"

Lisamadibe revealed:

"You delivered okay! Your face is insane! Well done, beautiful! To many more stages."

