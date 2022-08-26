A beautiful bride attended her wedding and did not wear makeup on her special day

The video of the woman who did not conform to the norms of what society thought she should have done caused quite a ruckus on social media

An Instagram blogger @asoebi_styles asked a very controversial question that made ladies share their views about which look was best suited to be made up in on a big day

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

An African wedding blogger on Instagram shared a controversial video of a beautiful bride who was not wearing makeup.

A gorgeous woman chose not to wear makeup on her wedding day. Image: @asoebi_styles/Instagram

Source: UGC

@asoebi_styles captioned the post by asking followers whether they would be able to pull out the natural look on their wedding day or if they had done so previously.

The comments were hilarious. Some people were impressed by the bride and said she looked beautiful on her day.

But, others were totally against going natural on the day. They said that people should be able to see the bronzer shining from miles away on a special event such as a wedding day because it may only come once in a lifetime.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

omotee4luv commented:

"Her wedding, her choice! As for me, myself & I, if I get to reach my turn, my makeup will be on fleek.! And that's on, period! We move!"

sweet_gurl__debra said:

"Oh, I can’t... I won’t... I will never."

sandypreneur replied:

"It's nice, but if I am not extra on my day, when will I be extra?"

braye_fah responded:

"She is beautiful. But I will never try it… never ever. My highlights will blind people on my wedding day."

tailorgirlfashion said:

"Please know thyself before trying this flex..."

stitchesbytaryour replied:

"This bride is so beautiful... but the look is not for people like me."

Joyful strangers gather in their numbers to celebrate local bride on her way to say “I do” at Home Affairs

In another story, Briefly News reported on a bride with a good group of supportive friends. The local bride was pleasantly surprised when she found her uninvited wedding guests' ululating with warm embraces after her ceremony.

Nina Steininger Collins shared photos and a video from her big day on the #ImStaying Facebook group, which showed her pictured with strangers who had been outside Home Affairs Wynberg.

“Got married at Home Affairs Wynberg recently and was blown away by the 'gees' and well wishes of complete strangers who spread great vibes along my way to the centre. What a send-off!” the happy bride wrote in the post.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News