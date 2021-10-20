Golden Oldie: Nestum Makes Music Comeback at 42, Plans to Drop New EP in 2022

Nestum is on a mission to make her music comeback at the age of 42 and plans to drop her new project in a few months time

The former Abashante member was popular back in the days when Kwaito music groups were a thing and when the genre ruled the airwaves in Mzansi

The radio presenter wants to work with Amapiano pioneers DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, among other music veterans

Nestum is planning a huge comeback in the Mzansi music industry. The now 42-year-old artist was only 15 back in the day when she became a professional recording rapper.

Nestum, real name Zanele Nyakale-Peterson, shot to fame a long time ago when she was a member of Kwaito group, Abashante. Abashante, Boom Shaka and Bongo Maffin, among other groups, were very popular in Mzansi when Kwaito still ruled the airwaves. Nestum is now ready to mix her Kwaito skills with Amapiano.

The radio host shared that she has fallen in love with the yanos just like other Kwaito stars who have switched to the genre. Nestum believes Amapiano is a Kwaito sub-genre.

According to Drum, Nestum revealed that she's on a mission to record her new EP, which she will drop in 2022. In an interview, the Lesedi FM presenter said she would love to work with Amapiano heavyweights, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small. She's also planning to feature a few veteran Mzansi musos.

"I am planning a very big comeback... But I am in the process of going back to the studio to record my EP which will be out in 2022."

Kid X opens up about how K.O encouraged him to rap in vernac

In other music news, Briefly News reported that Kid X has revealed that K.O encouraged him to rap in his mother tongue back then when he was still spitting bars in English. The rapper told MacG in a recent interview that K.O asked him to pen a rap verse in vernac before he signed him to his former record label Cashtime Records.

The star opened up about how he had to audition at a parking lot outside SABC. He shared that K.O was on his way to an interview on Metro FM when he picked him up. When they got to the parking lot, K.O then asked Kid X to drop the vernac verse he had asked him to prepare.

Kid X heard that he passed the test a few minutes later during K.O's interview with Tbo Touch, according to SAHipHopMag. Kid X and K.O went on to produce one of the biggest songs in SA hip-hop. Their track Caracara was on high rotation on radio and TV. It even earned a couple of nominations in the Mzansi music industry.

