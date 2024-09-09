Reality TV stars Murdah Bongz and his wife, DJ Zinhle, celebrated their daughter Asante

The two stars celebrated their daughter's birthday as she recently turned three

Murdah Bongz posted several videos of him with his daughter Asante on Instagram and paired them with a sweet message

Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle celebrated their daughter Asante. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

South African celebrity power couple DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz recently celebrated their daughter Asante's special day on social media.

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's daughter Asante turns 3

The Mohosanas recently had something to celebrate. The reality TV stars went on social media to wish their adorable daughter Asante a happy birthday as she turned three.

DJ Zinhle posted some cute pictures of her daughter on her Instagram page in celebration of her special day and another year around the sun, paired with a sweet message.

She wrote:

"Happy birthday to the superstar of the family. The cutest and most entertaining baby. Watching you grow is a blessing I will not trade for anything. I adore you so much, sweet Saint. I can’t believe my baby is already 3, where did the time go?"

See the post below:

Murdah Bongz also wished his daughter a blessed birthday on his Instagram page, where he shared videos of him with baby Asante and paired those with a cute message.

He wrote:

"All my life’s problems have just one simple solution, a hug from my daughter. HAPPY BIRTHDAY ASANTE."

See the post below:

Fans wish Asante a blessed birthday

Many netizens flooded the comment section wishing DJ ZInhle and Murdah Bongz's daughter a blessed, happy birthday:

Kairo Forbes wished her baby sister a blessed birthday:

"Happy birthday Say I love you so much."

K Naomi wrote:

"Happy Birthday Princess!"

Tshepi Vundla said:

"Happy Birthday Babygirl. Many more to you."

Pabi Cooper commented:

"Happy birthday baby girl."

Lady D Khoza replied:

"Happy Birthday Santy."

Lynn Forbes explains Kairo performing AKA’s songs at Joburg Day

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lynn Forbes, AKA Glammy, has set the record straight on why and how Kairo Forbes ended up on stage at Joburg Day.

Following the social media outrage regarding Kairo Forbes's Joburg Day performance, Lynn Forbes has set the record straight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News