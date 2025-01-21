One gent lit up social media with an inspiring video showing how he and his wife balance household chores, with him mopping the floor while she prepares meals in their kitchen

The sweet display of partnership sparked conversations about relationship dynamics and household responsibilities, showing how simple acts of teamwork can strengthen marriages

South African netizens flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some sharing their own experiences while others questioned if the teamwork extends to other household duties

A man posted a video of himself mopping while his wife cooked. His video left many asking whether duties should be shared. Images: @thulane.pristine and Axel Heimken/picture alliance via Getty Images

Content creator @thulane.pristine shared a video displaying how he and his wife tackle household responsibilities together. The footage shows him mopping the floor while the camera pans to capture his wife cooking in their kitchen. He captioned the post:

"Team Work❤️When she cooks, I clean🙂"

Watch the video below.

Why sharing chores matters

According to recent Pew Research Center findings, 56% of married adults consider sharing household chores very important for a successful marriage. The study revealed that couples who divide responsibilities equally report higher satisfaction, with men aged 18-29 (67%) being more likely to value shared household duties.

SA shares mixed reactions

The post sparked various responses from social media users who had different views on household responsibilities:

@AreliMVDO gushed:

"Teamwork!"

@Mrs Rakgoale shared her experience:

"Some of us, we clean and cook, plus wash dishes while he's watching TV 😢"

@Given Ramashala questioned:

"Is she also helping you change a tyre?"

@Hector Manyaga435 reflected:

"I used to do all that while she was looking..."

@onkarabile685 onka expressed longing:

"How I miss my person, he used to do that. But, we broke up 2 months ago. The house is so empty without him."

@Stephina❤️ mama boy😍 shared her joy:

"I also appreciate my hubby xam, when I clean the house he cleans the yard, during the week I cook as he is at work and at weekends he is the one cooking, then I will do the laundry 🤭☺️🥰"

