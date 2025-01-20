A woman opened up on social media about discovering her boyfriend’s plans to marry another woman

The guy allegedly revealed the news while they were still living together, catching her completely off guard

TikTok users were divided about the mjolo drama with some sympathising and others sticking up for the gent

A woman opened up about her heartbreak story. Image: @tshepilee_wafefe

When we talk about heartbreak stories, this one takes the cake. A woman went online to spill the tea about her boyfriend of 10 months.

Boyfriend makes shocking confession

He shocked her with an unexpected confession: he was planning to marry his baby mama, while still living with her!

The post on her TikTok handle @tshepilee_wafefe had viewers glued to their screens, holding their breaths. The guy dropped the bombshell while they were having dinner at home saying:

"I decided to marry the mother of my children because I realised I’m not fair to her."

A woman reflected on her previous relationship. Image: @tshepilee_wafefe

Packing up and moving on

Talk about an awkward dinner table conversation. The woman admitted she couldn’t hold back her anger, packing her bags and giving him a piece of her mind on the way out. She expressed how blindsided she felt, especially since everything seemed fine between them.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The clip sparked a massive conversation online. Many people sympathised with her heartbreak, while others argued that at least the man was honest before the wedding bells rang.

Look at a few reactions below:

@tholakeleseroalo commented:

"But wena chomi you said you don’t want marriage mos."

@MemyselfandI posted:

"That’s why I always search a man’s phone."

@Riri stated:

"But sis at least he was honest with you. Akere wena you did not want to get married!"

@cyliazee wrote:

"At least he told you hle. Imagine if you were to find out from social media. Your pain is valid though."

@MavisRakabe said:

"I know the feeling. Nna I was told on Wednesday that he is paying lobola for another woman while staying with him. 🥺"

@JackiePope shared:

"At least he told you. I received a screenshot from social media trending."

@sonto635 typed:

"Askies I love the way you loved yourself and never stayed."RR 💎

@rorisangrhenoster_ joked:

"Basimane ba swa leng?"

