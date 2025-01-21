"Welcome to South Africa": Baboons Roam Cape Town Beach, Mzansi Peeps Pokes Fun
- A video showing baboons invading a Cape Town beach has left many people on the internet stunned
- The mother city, which has been named the best city in the world, is known for its wildlife and vibrant tourist destinations
- The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts
Cape Town residents and beachgoers were stunned after a troop of baboons unexpectedly appeared at a popular local beach.
Baboon troop spotted at Cape Town beach
The unusual event was caught on camera and shared on social media under the handle @cchaynie, and it quickly went viral online.
In the video, the baboons can be seen confidently roaming the sandy shores, with one baboon carrying an infant on its back as it walks through the beach. @cchaynie revealed in the comment section how the baboons caused chaos among beachgoers, who scrambled to secure their belongings as they made their way through the area.
@cchaynie's clip entertained the online community and clocked many views on TikTok within two days of its publication.
Cape Town: The city of wildlife
The beautiful city of Cape Town, which has been named the world's best city, is known for its wildlife. The mother city and its surrounding areas have diverse wildlife, including birds, mammals, reptiles, and more.
Cape Town is a vibrant city with many historical features and landscapes, and it is the perfect tourist destination.
Watch the video below:
SA reacts to baboon roaming the beach in CP
Social media users had mixed reactions to the event. Some found the clip amusing, while others expressed concerns.
Lylle Botha cracked a joke, saying:
"Guys, move. The royal family has arrived."
Ladymj27 added:
"Father, mother and kids also wanna come out nd have a beach day."
User wrote:
"Look at dad, walking ahead, while mom has to check on the kids...typical."
Tasha01 expressed:
"Just chilling and enjoying the summer! Yes, welcome to South Africa 🇿🇦 Cape Town!"
Ann commented:
"Now you have to hide all your food."
3 Baboons' hilarious antics
- One baboon in South Africa went viral over its amusing antics, which were captured on camera.
- A student from Nelson Mandela University thought it was a good idea to direct and tease a baboon, which amused many people online.
- These days, baboons are increasingly venturing into Cape Town suburbs, making themselves cosy in the urban environment.
