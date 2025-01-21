One guy’s sneaky test to check his girlfriend’s loyalty backfired big time as shown in a TikTok video

So, this guy thought he was being slick! He posted himself on his girlfriend’s WhatsApp while she was sleeping.

Man sees messages from other men

Little did he know, he wasn't the only man vying for her attention. The replies were insane! A bunch of dudes were sliding into her comments, shocked that she was seeing someone else.

The recorded moment was shared on the TikTok account @dj.nkuly and got over two million views.

A couple engaging about something they saw on a phone. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

Should you go through your partner's phone?

Checking your partner's phone without permission breaks trust and invades their privacy. Even if nothing is found, snooping causes tension and insecurity. Instead, talk openly about your concerns for a healthier approach.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTok users weigh in

The video went viral, and viewers were split. Some say snooping is a big no-no, while others think at least he knows where he stands.

See some comments below:

@Jeph_Macassette joked:

"The suspect is sleeping peacefully and the detective is about to faint.

@kelephajane commented:

"I guess you got what you were looking for. 🤣🤣🤣"

@SelloCry said:

"Status(12 excluded) you did nothing, my brother. 😂😂"

@BasheneA suggested:

"You did good. Now leave her so that she can be with those guys. You saved yourself a lot of time, money and effort. 👌"

@thatokgafela195 mentioned:

"Then I screenshot that chat screen and put it on her status, then leave her peacefully. 😂😂"

@Siyabee stated:

"That’s why I prefer being a side guy these days being a main guy is a joke. 😩😭"

@Tablejoint posted:

"High level of insecurity, if she ain't yours, she's not."

@Ginuwine added:

"Leave each other's phone.👌 You will live for a long time. 🥰🥰🥰"

