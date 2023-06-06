Who is Gloria Darlene Fox, the celebrity mother of actress Megan Fox?

Recently, Megan Fox was criticised for her parenting skills after her sons were photographed wearing girl's clothing. The actress did not hold back in defending herself and her children from what she called "clout chasers". Who is Megan Fox's mother, Gloria Darlene Fox?

Gloria Darlene, celebrity mother of actress Megan Fox. Photo: @Darlene Cisson

There has been much speculation regarding Megan's exit from the Transformers film series, but none of that has kept her from booking leading roles in other films. Her latest project is The Expendables 4. Here is what is known about the famous actress, Megan Fox and her mother.

Gloria Darlene Fox's profile and bio summary

Full name Gloria Darlene Fox (neé Cisson) Date of birth 14 July 1952 Age 70 years old (as of June 2023) Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Tennessee, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity White Height 5'4'' Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Gender Female Orientation Straight Marital status Widowed Husband Tony Tonachio (deceased) Ex-husband Franklin Thomas Fox Children Kristi Michelle Megan Dennis Profession Real estate manager Social media Instagram Facebook Known for Being Megan Fox's mother

How old is Gloria Darlene Fox?

Gloria Darlene Fox (age 70 years as of June 2023) was born on 14 July 1952 in Tennessee, USA, and her zodiac sign is Cancer. Her birth name is Gloria Darlene Cisson. There is no information about her parents or childhood.

Gloria Darlene Fox's job

Sources claim Gloria has been in the real estate business for most of her life. She has assisted in the buying and selling of property as well as managing condos.

Gloria Darlene Fox's social media

Although unconfirmed, Darlene has active Instagram and Facebook profiles. She uses both accounts to post property listings as a real estate agent. The Instagram profile has accumulated 177 followers, and the Facebook page has 148 followers as of 19 June 2023.

Gloria Darlene Fox's net worth

Details about her net worth are vague, but sources have estimated it to be $1 million based on her years in the real estate business. Megan Fox has an estimated net worth of $8 million.

Gloria Darlene Fox's children

Gloria married parole officer Franklin Thomas Fox in 1971, and their marriage lasted 18 years. As per reports, they have two daughters, Kristi and Megan. Darlene gave birth to Kristi Michelle on 2 June 1974. After 12 years, Megan Dennis was born on 16 May 1986. After their divorce, Gloria got sole custody of the girls.

How did Gloria Darlene Fox get famous?

She is the mother of Megan Fox, a model and actress. MEgan's starring role in Michael Bay's first two Transformers films made her a household name in Hollywood.

Megan at the world premiere of Good Mourning at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on 12 May 2022. Photo: Axelle

What is Megan Fox's nationality?

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress is American. She was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States. She is of English, Scottish, German and French ancestry.

Does Megan Fox have a child?

The Jennifer's Body actress has three children with her ex-husband Brian Austin. They split up in 2020 after a 16-year relationship.

Green and Megan had their first child, Noah Shannon Green, on 27 September 2012. They welcomed their second child, Bodhi Ransom Green, on 12 February 2014.

The announcement of their third child came after the couple went through a rough patch in their marriage. Megan filed for divorce in 2015, but a few months later, she and Green revealed they were expecting their third child. On 4 August 2016, Journey River Green was born.

What did Megan Fox do before she was famous?

As per reports, she started modelling when she was 13 after winning the 1999 American Modelling and Talent Convention. Megan then guest-starred on shows like Two and a Half Men alongside Charlie Sheen.

Gloria Darlene Fox was thrust into the spotlight when her youngest daughter, Megan, found fame after being cast in the live-action Transformers films. She is a real estate agent in Palm Coast, Florida, United States.

