Caitlin Thielen, Adam Thielen's wife: everything we know about her

Caitlin Thielen is the wife of NFL star Adam Thielen, a former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, and she has been a steady support in his journey to success. Her husband now plays for the Carolina Panthers, and more fans are interested in knowing the woman who serves as his pillar of strength.

Caitlin Thielen is an American lifestyle blogger, Instagram star, and philanthropist. She became famous because of her marriage to a professional American football player. In her own right, she manages her blog, offering cooking tips and advice to women while supporting athletes, including her partner, both in life and on the football field. She has garnered a considerable fanbase through her Instagram posts.

Caitlin Thielen's profile and bio summary

Full name Caitlin Jean Graboski Thielen Nickname Cait Gender Female Date of birth 27 September 1991 Age 31 years (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Appleton, Minnesota, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 167 Eye colour Grey Hair colour Blonde Mother Brenda Graboski Father Jim Graboski Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Adam Thielen Children 3 School Woodbury High School University Iowa State University, Minnesota State University Profession Former athlete, lifestyle blogger, social media personality Net worth $1 million - $5 million Social media Instagram

How old is Adam Thielen?

As of July 2023, the iconic wide receiver is 32 years of age. Thielen was born on 22 August 1990 in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, in the United States of America.

Adam played college football for Minnesota State University and joined the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He made his NFL debut in 2014 and received several awards and records. In March 2023, Thielen signed a three-year contract with the Carolina Panthers.

Who is Adam Thielen married to?

He is married to Caitlin Thielen. She is a former Varsity football player and lifestyle blogger.

How old is Adam Thielen's wife?

Caitlin Thielen's age is 31 as of July 2023. The blogger was born on 27 September 1991.

Where is Caitlin Thielen from?

The celebrity wife is from Appleton, Minnesota, in the United States of America. She was raised there alongside two brothers. Her father is Jim Graboski, and her mother is Brenda Graboski. Her older brothers are Ryan and Brent Graboski.

While growing up, Caitlin Thielen's family, especially her athletic brothers, influenced her passion for football, gymnastics, and basketball. But she later majored in football.

For her educational background, she attended Woodbury High School. After graduation, she gained a football scholarship to Iowa State University. After some semesters, she eventually returned and attended Minnesota State University, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in speech pathology and communication disorder.

Caitlin Thielen's career

From an early age, she had a passion for sports. She played football at Woodbury High School and earned a full athletic scholarship to Iowa State University after graduation. At Iowa, she joined the women's soccer team.

She later moved to Mankato or Minnesota State University, playing as a midfielder. But she chose not to continue pursuing this career; she is now a famous American lifestyle blogger running Life with Mrs T.

Caitlin Thielen's blog covers fashion, food, health, nutrition, family life, and fitness. She shares insights about her family and being an NFL player's wife. And as an Instagram star, she handles two accounts with large followers.

Caitlin Thielen's Instagram account has more than 98,000 followers and showcases the Thielen family's everyday life. Her second account, @the_thielenthree, has almost 30,000 followers, where she posts about her children and talks about motherhood.

As a philanthropist, she co-runs the Thielen Foundation along with her husband. It was founded in 2018, and the organisation educates and helps people in need in Minnesota.

How did Adam and Caitlin Thielen meet?

Despite attending different schools, they first crossed paths in 2011 as university students through a mutual friend. Their relationship bloomed when Caitlin moved to Minnesota State University, where Adam was a top football player.

They married on 23 May 2015 and are now parents to three children. Their firstborn son Asher was born on 11 October 2016, and the other son Hudson James was born on 8 January 2019. Their only daughter Cora Jean was born on 22 June 2021.

What did Thielen's wife say?

Before her husband left the Minnesota Vikings and signed with Carolina's Panthers, she made statements that raised criticism and praise among football fans. This was her statement:

Not the business side necessarily! Adam wants opportunities to show what he can do and feel valued as a receiver, so we'll support him wherever that may be.

Caitlin Thielen's net worth

According to The SportsLite, she has an estimated wealth between $1 million and $5 million. She generates income through her blog and from her sponsored Instagram posts. Her husband has a net worth of $5 million.

Though from a sports-oriented family, Caitlin Thielen gained fame not as a seasoned athlete but for her marriage to a well-known American football player. She is a loving and supportive wife and mother and has achieved significant accomplishments in her flourishing career.

