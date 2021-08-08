Marcus Lamb: age, family, church, house, sermons, profiles, worth
Marcus Lamb is a renowned American televangelist and the president of the most prominent American Christian television channel. He has spent nearly all his life serving Christ and spreading the Gospel. While some attribute his love for preaching to his upbringing, there is not much information around that. However, Marcus Lamb's biography sets the record straight about the unknown facts concerning his life.
Marcus Lamb upheld Christian values as taught at the East Macon Church, where he fellowshipped when he was young. He was baptized at the age of five and started serving in the church as his commitment to God. He became an evangelist at the age of fifteen.
Marcus Lamb's profile summary
- Known as: Marcus Lamb
- Full name: Marcus D Lamb
- Date of birth: 7th October 1957
- Zodiac sign: Libra
- Age: 63
- Place of birth: Cordele, Georgia, USA
- Nationality: American
- Religion: Christian
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Joni Trammell
- Children: 3
- Profession: Televangelist
- Offices held: Co-Founder, CEO, and President, DayStar Network
- Congregation served: Word Of God Fellowship, Montgomery, Alabama
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Black
- Instagram: marcuslamb
- Marcus Lamb's Twitter: @DaystarMarcus
Marcus Lamb's biography
One interesting fact about Marcus is that he did not complete his final year in high school. Instead, he skipped the year to enroll at Lee College in Tennessee. He was admitted to pursue Ministries and Theology in the college's School of Religion. He graduated in 1978.
Marcus Lamb's age
How old is Marcus Lamb and Joni Lamb? Marcus D Lamb was born on 7th October 1957 in Cordele, Georgia, USA. Currently, he is sixty-three years old. Meanwhile, Joni is sixty-one years old.
Marcus Lamb's family
Marcus and Joni got married in 1982. The preacher asked her to marry him by writing, "Joni Lynn, will you marry me?" in a fortune cookie at a Chinese restaurant. In 1984, they settled in Montgomery, Alabama, and began their televangelism journey. Marcus Lamb's family comprises three children,
Rachel Lamb
Rachel was born in 1990 as Rachel Michelle Lamb in Alabama, USA. She is a producer famous for the Joni Table Talk and Supernatural Encounters. Rachel is married to Joshua Brown.
Rebecca Lamb
Rebecca was born in 1990 in Texas, Dallas. She is an actress famous for Refreshing Times Conference, The Panel and Joni Panel Talk. She is married to Jonathan Weiss. Jonathan saw her for the first time on the Marcus and Joni Show and sent her a message on her social media.
Jonathan Lamb
Jonathan is the Executive Director of Operations at Daystar Television Network. He graduated from Oral Roberts University and married the gorgeous Suzanna Sagar, and they have a daughter, Arielle. Arielle is one of Marcus and Joni Lamb's grandchildren.
Marcus Lamb's church
Does Marcus Lamb have a church? Growing up, Marcus used to attend the East Macon Church of God. He gave his life to Christ at the age of five and continually longed to serve God as he grew older. He started preaching when he was fifteen.
After marrying Joni, they spent the early years of their marriage preaching the gospel as travel evangelists. They visited the churches in the Southeast to teach. In 1980, they established The Word of God Fellowship, which would later birth Daystar Television Network in 1984. In 1984, they relocated to Alabama to start WMCF-TV.
In 1990, the couple offered the station to Trinity Broadcasting Network and relocated to Dallas, Texas. They built KMPX-TV 29. Through miracles and divine favour, TV 29 went on air in 1993. Daystar Television Network officially launched in 1997.
Marcus Lamb's sermons
Daystar Television Network has a viewership of more than 108 million people in the USA. It also ministers to more than 2 billion people worldwide. It is available in all countries around the globe. In 2006, it was the first and only Christian television network to broadcast in Israel.
Apart from preaching via Daystar Television Network, Marcus teaches and preaches to other churches. He is a frequent preacher at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church.
Marcus Lamb's house
Where does Marcus and Joni Lamb live? Marcus and Joni Lamb's house is situated in Dallas, Texas, USA.
Marcus Lamb's net worth
How much is Marcus Lamb worth? Daystar Television Network, of which the preacher is the CEO, is worth over $200 million. Joni, his wife, is worth over $10 million.
How encouraging are these details about Marcus Lamb and how he took the difficult path to be a televangelist? He has experienced a couple of challenges along the way. However, he has never bowed down from the call to be a preacher.
