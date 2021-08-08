Marcus Lamb: age, family, church, house, sermons, profiles, worth

Marcus Lamb is a renowned American televangelist and the president of the most prominent American Christian television channel. He has spent nearly all his life serving Christ and spreading the Gospel. While some attribute his love for preaching to his upbringing, there is not much information around that. However, Marcus Lamb's biography sets the record straight about the unknown facts concerning his life.

Who is the founder of DayStar? Photo: @MarcusLambMinistry

Source: Facebook

Marcus Lamb upheld Christian values as taught at the East Macon Church, where he fellowshipped when he was young. He was baptized at the age of five and started serving in the church as his commitment to God. He became an evangelist at the age of fifteen.

Marcus Lamb's profile summary

Known as: Marcus Lamb

Marcus Lamb Full name: Marcus D Lamb

Marcus D Lamb Date of birth: 7th October 1957

7th October 1957 Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Age: 63

63 Place of birth: Cordele, Georgia, USA

Cordele, Georgia, USA Nationality: American

American Religion: Christian

Christian Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Joni Trammell

Joni Trammell Children: 3

3 Profession: Televangelist

Televangelist Offices held: Co-Founder, CEO, and President, DayStar Network

Co-Founder, CEO, and President, DayStar Network Congregation served: Word Of God Fellowship, Montgomery, Alabama

Word Of God Fellowship, Montgomery, Alabama Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Instagram: marcuslamb

marcuslamb Marcus Lamb's Twitter: @DaystarMarcus

Marcus Lamb's biography

One interesting fact about Marcus is that he did not complete his final year in high school. Instead, he skipped the year to enroll at Lee College in Tennessee. He was admitted to pursue Ministries and Theology in the college's School of Religion. He graduated in 1978.

Marcus Lamb's age

How old is Marcus Lamb and Joni Lamb? Marcus D Lamb was born on 7th October 1957 in Cordele, Georgia, USA. Currently, he is sixty-three years old. Meanwhile, Joni is sixty-one years old.

Marcus Lamb's family

How gorgeous do the founders of DayStar Network look? Photo: @MarcusLambMinistry

Source: Facebook

Marcus and Joni got married in 1982. The preacher asked her to marry him by writing, "Joni Lynn, will you marry me?" in a fortune cookie at a Chinese restaurant. In 1984, they settled in Montgomery, Alabama, and began their televangelism journey. Marcus Lamb's family comprises three children,

Rachel Lamb

Rachel was born in 1990 as Rachel Michelle Lamb in Alabama, USA. She is a producer famous for the Joni Table Talk and Supernatural Encounters. Rachel is married to Joshua Brown.

Rebecca Lamb

Rebecca was born in 1990 in Texas, Dallas. She is an actress famous for Refreshing Times Conference, The Panel and Joni Panel Talk. She is married to Jonathan Weiss. Jonathan saw her for the first time on the Marcus and Joni Show and sent her a message on her social media.

Jonathan Lamb

Jonathan is the Executive Director of Operations at Daystar Television Network. He graduated from Oral Roberts University and married the gorgeous Suzanna Sagar, and they have a daughter, Arielle. Arielle is one of Marcus and Joni Lamb's grandchildren.

Marcus Lamb's church

Does Marcus Lamb have a church? Growing up, Marcus used to attend the East Macon Church of God. He gave his life to Christ at the age of five and continually longed to serve God as he grew older. He started preaching when he was fifteen.

After marrying Joni, they spent the early years of their marriage preaching the gospel as travel evangelists. They visited the churches in the Southeast to teach. In 1980, they established The Word of God Fellowship, which would later birth Daystar Television Network in 1984. In 1984, they relocated to Alabama to start WMCF-TV.

In 1990, the couple offered the station to Trinity Broadcasting Network and relocated to Dallas, Texas. They built KMPX-TV 29. Through miracles and divine favour, TV 29 went on air in 1993. Daystar Television Network officially launched in 1997.

Marcus Lamb's sermons

The televangelist is preaching during one of the church services. Photo: @MarcusLambMinistry

Source: Facebook

Daystar Television Network has a viewership of more than 108 million people in the USA. It also ministers to more than 2 billion people worldwide. It is available in all countries around the globe. In 2006, it was the first and only Christian television network to broadcast in Israel.

Apart from preaching via Daystar Television Network, Marcus teaches and preaches to other churches. He is a frequent preacher at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church.

Marcus Lamb's house

Where does Marcus and Joni Lamb live? Marcus and Joni Lamb's house is situated in Dallas, Texas, USA.

Marcus Lamb's net worth

How much is Marcus Lamb worth? Daystar Television Network, of which the preacher is the CEO, is worth over $200 million. Joni, his wife, is worth over $10 million.

How encouraging are these details about Marcus Lamb and how he took the difficult path to be a televangelist? He has experienced a couple of challenges along the way. However, he has never bowed down from the call to be a preacher.

READ ALSO: Prophetess Evelyn Joshua: Who is Pastor TB Joshua's wife?

Briefly.co.za recently published details about Evelyn Joshua. She is the late Pastor TB Joshua's widow.

When Pastor TB Joshua died, the focus shifted to his wife. Therefore, these details give jaw-dropping details on how they met and got married.

Source: Briefly.co.za