South Africa's social media users have concluded that DJ Sumbody might have been involved in some dodgy deals

Peeps said that there haven't been any follow-ups or arrests made since the Ayepyep owner's death in November last year

Fans believe the star's death might have been a hit by some dangerous people who he was working with

DJ Sumbody's fans are concerned about how nothing has been said concerning investigations into the star's death.

DJ Sumbody’s fans have raised questions about the star's death. Image: @djsumbodysa.

Source: Instagram

The Monate Mpolaye hitmaker died in the early hours of Sunday, 20 November while going to a gig. According to reports, unknown gunmen opened fire at the star's vehicle, killing him and his driver.

DJ Sumbody's fans share thoughts on his death

A Twitter user with the handle, @BillionaireWana started the conversation when he noted that no information regarding DJ Sumbody's death had been shared since his burial. The post read:

"DJ Sumbody must have been involved in some really shady dealings with really dangerous people… no case, no investigation, no statements, no clue, like nothing, the man is just forgotten like he never existed…. Wow."

Twitter users agree that DJ Sumbody's death was a hit

Social media users weighed in and concluded that his death might have been a hit from powerful people.

@latoya_mthethwa said:

"Even his friends went mute after the funeral Yoo hai ku tense ."

@KgaboStephan wrote:

"How do you know there is nothing? Do they report to you?"

@Molwedi_Box noted:

"They not even trying to lie or throw us off with some crazy speculation, it’s like the man wasn’t executed."

