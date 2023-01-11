Fuming social media users are calling Enhle Mbali out for her double standards after it, apparently, emerged that she's cheating with a married man

Peeps slammed the actress for apparently emotionally abusing another woman after she claimed she was emotionally abused by her ex-hubby

Enhle is being accused of being a hypocrite as she shared that she had to go and see a therapist after Black Coffee did her dirty

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Enhle Mbali is being called out for double standards on social media. The actress is allegedly cheating with a married man after her failed marriage to Black Coffee.

Enhle Mbali is being called out for double standards. Image: @enhlembali

Source: Instagram

Fuming peeps took to Twitter and slammed the stunner for, apparently, emotionally abusing the wife of the man she's cheating with. There's audio of a conversation between Enhle and the, allegedly, abused wife doing the rounds online.

Enhle went live on her timeline when Black Coffee was reportedly cheating on her. She cried that he was emotionally abusing her. Now, tweeps claim she's doing the same thing to another woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi accuses Enhle Mbali of being a hypocrite

Peeps called Enhle a hypocrite because she went live on her timeline to tell the whole world how she was emotionally drained after Coffee did her dirty, all the while, she's also an alleged cheat.

@Dupsy1982 wrote:

"I remember how #Entle threw shade on the hate Bonang crusade over her relationship with AKA while Z was pregnant... Hell, she was even recruiting Z to join her scorned WOMAN crusade, now mogirl goes into another woman's house to creep. The hypocrisy is too much."

@JDagada said:

"She been cheating even before they married, allegedly."

@Siya_ZAR commented:

"Imagine if she can do this to another wife after she cried about being cheated on. What evil she might have done to Black Coffee that he doesn't mention to the world. Black Coffee's sister said Enhle did her family dirty but she never gave much detail... Every story has two sides."

@malusimudau_ wrote:

"She even went to the woman's house to attend the husband's braai."

@GyNieo1 added:

"To think she even went live, crying out loud, claiming how Coffee hurt her emotionally, physically and psychologically... She even explained how she had to see a therapist."

Kelly Khumalo no longer triggered by haters

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo took to her timeline to share that she's no longer triggered by the hate she received on social media. The singer has been through the most since her second baby daddy, Senzo Meyiwa, was gunned down at her home.

The Empini hitmaker has also been accused of destroying the careers of most of the men she has dated in the past, including her first baby daddy, Jub Jub.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star opened up about her inner peace. She shared that she's no longer triggered by things that used to get her worked up in the past.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News