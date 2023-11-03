A young lady showed the amazing hair growth that she had after keeping her cornrows for several months

The woman with lots of hair made a TikTok video of herself dealing with her hair since leaving it alone for half a year

People were in awe of the lady's dedication to her hair and qualified hairstylist Lazaros Sumbane spoke to Briefly News about coily hair and length

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman's plan for growing her hair worked like a charm. The stunner left her cornrows untouched for months.

A TikTok video shows a woman who kept cornrows for six months, and many see the benefits. Image: @iambonniem p

Source: TikTok

The TikTokker filmed her hair chronicles" and received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video, amazed by her hair growth. Stylist Lazaros Sumbane shared insights about hair length retention with Briefly News.

Woman reveals the secret to long hair.

@iambonniem posted a video of herself taking out the braids she left installed for six months. The young lady demonstrated her commitment to retaining hair length.

PAY ATTENTION:

Watch the video below.

How to retain 4C natural hair length?

Briefly News spoke to a professional hairstylist Lazaros Sumbane, who discussed the key to maintaining long, textured hair. Lazaros explained that 4C hair is tightly coiled strands with a very tight zig-zag pattern. He said:

"It is the most fragile hair type and more prone to shrinkage and dryness."

Lazaros said since it is a delicate hair type, retaining length is the key. He explained to Briefly News:

"Your hair grows at roughly half a centimetre per month, your hair falls and you lose about 100 hair strands per day, so retaining the moisture in your 4C coils will determine how much length you can achieve."

Finally, Lazaros told Briefly News that genetics play a role in thickness and hair length. According to the hairdresser, someone who does not have a genetic advantage may have to work harder for long strands. He said:

'The growth of your hair is also tied to your genetic makeup. If your previous generation had longer hair growth, then your hair tends to grow longer and faster. If it isn't short hair growth, then you would have to put in the extra effort to get your desired length. You will wait a couple of years before you even see a significant amount of growth in your hair."

SA amazed by 6-month-old braids

Many people expressed astonishment at how the lady maintained her hairstyle for so long. Netizens commented on the video and praised her long hair.

Lemon asked:

"What do you use on your hair beccause wow! I love it."

Noxolo Phakathi wondered:

"Where do you guys get such hair."

evakafui3:

"I leave my hair for this long, and trust me, no new hair grows."

Figlan Siphokazi:

"Beautiful hair."

Blue Heavens:

"How long did it take you to grow it out to that length?"

Yolanda:

"Ma'am, did genetics play a role in this amount of hair, or did you just use good products? It's so beautiful."

Kimmy exclaimed:

"Oh my lord, I'm also gonna leave my hair for 6 months."

Lady's 1-year-old cornrows stun peeps

Briefly News previously reported that a video shows how one woman left her braids intact for a year. The lady's salon visit received over 50 000 likes.

Many netizens were in disbelief over some of the substances stylists found in the hair. Other people left encouraging comments for people who may have the same hair problem.

@myblessedhands posted one of her clients who had cornrows for one year. The video shows how overgrown the hairstyle was, and the hairdresser found bits of rust.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News