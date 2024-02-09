One hair braider showed people her amazing skills while dealing with a client who had very little hair

The lady filmed a TikTok video of herself doing a hairstyle on extremely short hair and making it work

People were in disbelief after seeing the length of the hair that she was able to put in gorgeous braids

A hair braider wanted people to see that she had miracle hands. The hard worker proved that any hair length is enough for her to do.

A TikTok video shows a Pretoria braider in Soshanguve braiding short hair. Image: TikTok / @sanitamiyabeautysstudio / Getty Images / NickyLloyd

The lady posted a video doing hair, which got lots of attention. The woman's handiwork left many in disbelief.

Woman braids short hair in TikTok video

In a TikTok video, a woman @sanitamiyabeautysstudio had a client whose hair was extremely short. In the clip, it looked like the person had a buzz cut.

Regardless of the length of the hair, the hairdresser was able to give the client full braids. The hairdresser shared her technique for short hair, including two braiding layers.

Watch the video below:

SA amazed by braider's grip in TikTok video

Online users thought the hair braider did an unbelievable job on short hair. People commented that the braid work looked amazing.

Read the comments below:

Amina joked:

"Wena you can braid relationships."

Beyonce Knowles commented:

"Hey , can you fix my life."

Thandiswa Masuku gushed:

"You have superpowers sisi shame."

which country is this added:

"There's no way, this is talent bathong."

Naledi was impressed:

"Baaaaathong! Save Bafana hleng."

