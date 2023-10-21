One woman moved to the United States of America and is paying the price by having a series of bad hair days

The lady made a TikTok video showing people that she had to find a way to do her hair after moving to a foreign country

Online users were thoroughly amused after seeing the woman's attempt at taking care of her afro hair

A TikTokker told people about the aftermath of moving to the United States. The lady was used to getting her hair done for cheap, but all that has changed.

A TikTok video shows one woman's progress after moving to America and learning to cornrow. Image: @fionashelet

The lady made a TikTok video about her hair that got thousands of likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who thought her handiwork was hilarious.

Woman tries to braid own hair

A TikTok creator, @fionashelet, showed people that moving to America meant sacrificing good hairdressers. In the video, the lady shows she was learning to do it and showed how she improved.

TIkTok users applaud woman's braiding

Many people could not stop laughing at the woman. Some admitted they could not cornrow and that her work was amazing.

uchecynthia35 said:

"I finally found someone who does mine for 180usd... It feels like fresh air finally...I almost cried."

Wanjiru Gativa commented:

"You even laid the edges."

DulceDecals wrote:

"No, because those prices gave me a jump scare."

plant lover joked:

"I discovered plaiting is a gift and talent from above. My temporary solutions are under a wig now."

Madepa added:

"If I could do even what you’ve done on your head, I would kiss the skies."

