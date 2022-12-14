A video of a lady with very lowcut hair getting long braids installed has gone viral on social media

In the clip reposted by @nigerianbraids, a step-by-step process of how the hair is joined with the hair extension is seen

Several people who saw the video reacted with mixed feelings, as many pointed out how uncomfortable it would feel

The festive period is upon us and several fashionistas are gearing up to celebrate by looking their very best.

A video shared by @nigerianbraids on Instagram has shown that when it comes to slaying, anything is possible.

Photos of the lady getting braids installed. Credit: @nigerianbraids

In the now-trending clip, a lady with very low-cut hair is seen getting ready to install long braids.

The clip showed how the hair was first divided and then tied with a thread each before the hair extension was added.

In the end, we see the lady with neatly-done braids with curly tips.

Social media users share thoughts on braided hairstyle

Lady shares video of hairstyle she wanted versus what she wanted

It goes without saying that achieving a perfectly laid frontal lace wig requires the touch of a highly-skilled hairstylist.

A lady identified on TikTok as @choco_mami_ recently shared her disappointing experience with a hairstylist. The video which has since gone viral first shows the hairstyle she wanted.

However, what @choco_mami_ got, in the end, was a pitiable version of the hairstyle which featured laid baby hair.

Woman’s moves in viral TikTok sets internet ablaze, dancer says she is ready to battle SA school kids

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that one woman had people amused after showing that she stays ready to have a dance battle with South African school kids. The TikTokker shared a video of herself making sure that her moves were up to par by practising with Hamba Wena.

People flooded the comments arguing why they think South African children would be unbeatable. Many compared them to the Brazilian kid dance battles that would have been trending on TikTok.

