Viral Video of Hairstylist Making Finger Waves for Client Sparks Mixed Reactions
- Nigerians on social media have reacted with mixed feelings to a trending video of a finger waves hairstyle tutorial
- In the now-viral clip, the stylist is seen working on the overly jelled hair using two combs to make the waves
- In more hair story, a video of a lady with very short hair getting braids installed left many people concerned
Finger waves are a hairstyle that involves moulding the hair into S-shaped waves close to the scalp, creating a retro-chic wet-look style reminiscent of the 1920s.
While there are people deeply in love with the style, not all beauticians are highly skilled for these kinds of hairstyles.
A case in point is a video currently making the waves on social media which shows a hairstylist working on a client's hair.
From the way she curls the overly-jelled hair in a wavy motion, it is glaring that the trendy hairstyle is what she intended to make.
However, the result which sees the hairstylist attaching a brown ponytail leaves internet users thoroughly unimpressed.
Check out the video below:
Mixed reactions trail video of finger waves tutorial
Several internet users have reacted to the video with mixed reactions about the nature of the style.
Check out the comments below:
mumiivana:
"And people stand dey learn work."
teesbeautylane:
"At least, she don so Christmas hair, me I never do anything."
oys_body_therapy:
"The lady is talented she just needs professional training."
maryann_officiall:
"I no fit even sit down for this thing for free."
tolu.seth:
"This must be a joke."
qweenyinks:
"It’s possible this is exactly what the customer wanted. If not she won’t be sitting still like that."
brooke.theaffiliate:
"It's not worth being free... Take that dirty thing off."
Lady shares video of hairstyle she wanted versus what she got
It goes without saying that achieving a perfectly laid frontal lace wig requires the touch of a highly-skilled hairstylist.
A lady identified on TikTok as @choco_mami_ recently shared her disappointing experience with a hairstylist.
The video which has since gone viral first shows the hairstyle she wanted.
However, what @choco_mami_ got, in the end, was a pitiable version of the hairstyle which featured laid baby hair.
