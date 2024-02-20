A white woman who makes videos on TikTok showcasing her life as a city makoti wowed online users with her traditional outfit

The educator looked stunning, and she received a lot of attention when she unveiled the clothing that she wore to work

People were in the comments showering her with compliments, while others praised her for embracing her husband's culture

A stunning South African teacher went viral on social media. The lady looked amazing for her day of work as she was dressed to the nines in her African attire.

A South African educator rocked her traditional attire in a TikTok Video. Image: @city.makoti

Source: TikTok

Teacher stuns with outfit video

A clip posted by @city.makoti on TikTok shows the young woman sitting on her chair in the classroom, dressed in her traditional outfit. As the video progressed, the lady stood up and approached her whiteboard, showcasing her stunning clothing from a different angle. She was dressed in a white shirt with an African blue print skirt, and she had on a scarf wrapped around her head. To finish off her look, she paired the outfit with high-heeled wedges.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Peeps gushed over the teacher's outfit

Online users couldn't stop raving about the educator's traditional attire as they flocked to her comments section, with some praising her for embracing her husband's culture.

Nzukie said:

"Ma'am Dambuza, so proud of you really I wish you were married to my brother; you embrace the culture of your hubby jealous down."

Melinzwane said:

"Love you gal y aren't they taking ketshemiya off you live in the city."

User6381619675847 wrote:

"You are soo beautiful mam wow."

Sands added:

"You embracing this so much, it's super great to watch."

User4031684047251 simply said:

"You are beautiful Makoti."

Beautiful teacher wows Mzansi in TikTok video of outfit of the day for work

Briefly News previously reported on a stunning teacher who went TikTok viral for how she was for her day at work.

The lady made a video showing people what she was wearing, and her outfit received 16,000 likes. Social media users commented on the post, and many were gushing over the woman. A teacher on TikTok @bukekamorobe posted a video of herself to show people what she wore. The lady rocked a brown shirt with a black corset and black pants.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News