A Mzansi gent decided that he was due for an extreme makeover when he headed to the barber to shave his head and beard

He first showed off his healthy hair in a before clip to make his transformation that much more appealing and dramatic

Social media users were stunned and begged him to grow the hair back as his friends and family were mortified

The gent made his bold move, and when he returned home, his child and his lady gave him funny looks.

A gent scared his family and friends with his new look after shaving off his hair and beard. Image: @mbongema

The chap's transformation got a thumbs down from South Africans on TikTok, who advised him never to shave again.

Gent scares family after shaving hair

Change is often good, and a beauty transformation is a great confidence booster, but a Mzansi gent would beg to differ. The chap had an idea and swiftly pursued it without consulting his family and friends.

He went to the barber to shave off his hair and richly nourished beard. When he returned home to surprise his daughter and partner, their reaction was underwhelming:

"It did not go well."

They were mortified by his new look and stood a couple of meters away from him as they studied his new look. The gent captioned his clip:

"I surprised my family after shaving off both my hair and beard."

Mzansi reacts to gent's transformation in viral TikTok

Social media users were stunned by the chap's transformation and advised him to grow out his hair quickly:

@MaNgonyama was astonished:

"It's my first time seeing you, but I'm also shocked."

@tsh3g0 🎀 doubted the little girl's reaction:

"I thought the child was exaggerating."

@gugukay was stunned:

"People usually look younger after shaving, but you? No."

@Busayomi clarified:

"Bro-to-bro, you didn't surprise your family; you threatened them."

@No.Time Eric needed to match the face with the age:

"How old were you at first?"

@Sile commented:

"You also added 19 years to your age."

