A mom dropped off her cute son at his grandmother’s place and barely recognised him when she visited

The grandmother transformed the cute little boy by cutting all of his hair off first and then tackled his cheesy wardrobe

The mom was defeated when she finally recognised her son from a distant

Lerato Tlakedi dropped off her cute son at her mother’s place.

A mother barely recognised her son after dropping him at his grandmother's place. Image: @leratotlakedi

Source: TikTok

Tlakedi wanted her son to have a great relationship with his grandma and left him with her for a while.

A grandmother’s love

Lerato Tlakedi is a boy mom who dropped off her baby at his grandmother’s place. The little boy is cute beyond comprehension, with a man bun and a snazzy wardrobe.

Tlakedi wanted the cutie to have a strong bond with his grandmother and dropped him off at her place for a while. When Tlakedi returned, she barely recognised her son as grandma gave him a drastic makeover.

Grandma had shaved all of his hair off and toned down his wardrobe. The mom was shocked to see how different her son looked from how she had left him.

The little boy looks nothing like the child she had dropped off.

Watch the video below:

African grandma’s rules

In most African households, it is believed that hair carries energies, good and bad. Grandmothers believe shaving a child’s hair off after a certain age is essential.

When it comes to wardrobe, grandmothers go for comfortability more than style. They go for a toned down style for a much cheaper price.

Here’s what netizens had to say:

@lady K wants a serious question answeres:

"What's the beef between grandparents and our kids hair?"

@sikhwyrs383 could not believe how cute the boy was:

"I thought it's a girl... granny was like nooo boy!"

@thatiii noticed a coupl,e of things:

"He even opened up his own construction company lapho. "

Grandma's hilarious transformation

Briefly News also reported that a mother on TikTok shared a hilarious transformation of her son when she visited her grandmother in the Eastern Cape. The mom, Athini, showed her TikTok followers how she dressed her son in the City and how the son’s grandmother dressed the little boy up in totally different clothes in the village.

The internet could not deal with the accurate transformation and sprinted to the comments section to roar at the significant difference. The mother could not believe her eyes when he visited her family in the village and saw how foreign her son looked, dressed in raggedy clothes. The boy is seen unbothered, playing in the yard.

Source: Briefly News