Worst haircuts of all time: 25 styles that are beyond bad

Have you ever left the hairdresser's place disappointed because of how shoddy their job was and the atrocity they styled onto your head? If you thought your poorly executed style was terrible enough, you should go through this list of the worst haircuts of all time to reassure yourself that yours was not as bad.

L-R. the messy mohawk, the mushroom haircut and the tapered fade haircut. Photo: @maggie.cuts, @hairheaven00 and @titan_barber

Which hairstyle suits you most? Getting the perfect hairstyle requires experimenting to establish what works for the shape of your head, its size and the texture of your hair. Even though the internet has endless options of inspiration to choose from, some options might culminate in being an epic fail. You do not want to experiment with the worst haircuts of all time, hoping for better results.

The worst haircuts of all time

What is the most unattractive haircut? We have shared the most inspirational hairstyles for men and women. This time, we are taking a step back to highlight some of the most epic fails on the internet, highlighting why you should avoid these worst haircuts of all time.

1. The bowl haircut

The bowl haircut, one of the worst haircuts of all time. Photo: @hairheaven00 (modified by author)

As the name suggests, the bowl haircut takes the shape of a bowl. It is achieved by cutting the front part of the hair with a straight fringe and leaving the length longer, maintaining the same length all the way around.

As one of the terrible haircuts, it got its name in medieval times when it was popular in Europe. To achieve this, a bowl would be placed on the head to trace how much hair would be chopped off. It looks worse on people with slender faces.

2. The mushroom haircut

The mushroom haircut. Photo: @hairheaven00 (modified by author)

Even though most people still consider it a trendy style, the mushroom haircut is one of the worst haircuts ever, especially on a round face. It drew inspiration for the bowl haircut; hence, they look alike.

Celebrities like David Bowie have worn this style, proving that it is a retro haircut making a comeback. However, the caveat is it does not suit all face shapes and hair textures.

3. The micro-mushroom haircut

Micro-mushroom haircut. Photo: @hairheaven00 (modified by author)

One might consider this a spunky option, a more creative way of wearing the mushroom haircut. However, the model's size, shape of the head, and hair texture easily make it one of the bad women's haircuts. Granted its complexity and conspicuousness, it is not an everyday cut for everyone.

4. The short bob with titled bangs

The bob haircut with titled bangs. Photo: @hairheaven00 (modified by author)

Imagine how much attention you would attract if you had a mini bob haircut and titled bangs? As one of the worst haircuts for girls, this look suits specific shapes of faces and head sizes. It also suits specific hair textures.

5. The asymmetric short cut with side-shaved undercuts

The asymmetric short cut with side-shaved undercuts Photo: @hairheaven00 (modified by author)

How dramatic can one haircut look? Achieving this requires precision; a slight mistake will completely mess up the design.

Furthermore, it does not suit all head shapes, facial shapes, and hair textures. It is one of the worst haircuts for round faces, especially since the asymmetrical shortcut amplifies the face's symmetry.

6. The short bob haircut with high shaved nape

Short bob with a high shaved nape. Photo: @hairheaven00 (modified by author)

Imagine how dramatic this look would be for thinner hair and a rounder face. The bulky hair at the mid-section makes it look like a hat. Moreover, it gives an illusion of the hair being imbalanced on the head, making it one of the worst hairstyles for females.

7. The spiky blonde mohawk

The spiky blonde hairstyle. Photo: Christian Vierig

Spiky hair is already dramatic and unappealing. Imagine how much worse it would be if the spiky sections were dyed. Furthermore, this hairstyle requires too much attention to care for.

8. The ginger love-heart sign on a blonde haircut

The ginger love-heart sign on a blonde haircut. Photo: STR

Blonde hair attracts enough attention. Imagine how many heads you will turn by adding ginger-shaped love hearts to the blonde head. Excessive attention does not make this look appealing.

9. The ugly mohawk

Worst haircuts of all time: 25 styles that are beyond bad. Photo: Roddy Scott

The thickness of the mohawk determines how well the haircut will turn out. Making it too thick makes it one of the worst hairstyles for men.

10. The spiky mohawk

The spiky mohawk on a round head Photo: Jonathan Moscrop

A spiky mohawk does not look appealing, especially for a round face. Neither does it look stylish if it does not go all the way to the back of the head. Therefore, if you want this haircut, consider ensuring that the look suits the shape of your head.

11. The blonde spiky mohawk

The blonde spiky mohawk. Photo: Jonathan Moscrop

Mohawk hairstyle never goes out of style. However, adding more drama to the look by having spiky hair does not make them appealing. The dye colour makes the look worse since it amplifies the hair's texture, which is not as appealing as it should be.

12. The platinum-blonde variegated mohawk

The platinum-blonde variegated mohawk. Photo: Monica Schipper

Mohawks are among the worst haircuts for receding hairlines. The stripe of hair is on the mid-section of the head. The varying hair length on this look and the faded dye do not make this look appealing. A bold look like this hairstyle would look better if everything were neat.

13. The short fringe

A fringe that is too short looks like an incomplete haircut. Photos: @badstyle (Modified by editor)

Hair bangs are appealing and stylish to have. However, when not done right, they will have you looking like you have a cap on. The right length of bangs elevates your hairdo; hence, getting shorter bangs makes the haircut look dramatic.

14. The gecko haircut

The gecko haircut, one of the worst haircuts for men. Photo: @king_sauloman and @dcmarvel_entertainment (modified by author)

You might have witnessed people getting their hair cut to resemble animals. However, a gecko? Who gets their hair shaved to resemble a gecko? What is worse is that the gecko has a small tail. By far, this is the worst haircut in the world.

15. The pineapple haircut

Pineapple haircut. Photo: @vistelacalle @hodophilegallery (modified by author)

It does not matter how much you love pineapples or your obsession with Spongebob Squarepants. Furthermore, how patient were you to get the patterns and the sections of the hair dyed? Nevertheless, this haircut is not as appealing and would easily pass for one of the bad haircuts in the world.

16. The mustache head

The moustache head haircut. Photo: @burtis9 and @thislookslikerob (modified by author)

Imagine trying to recreate a moustache on the head. Why will this look not be one of the worst haircuts of all time? Curling the said moustache makes it less appealing and dramatic.

17. The wolf's mullet

Wolf's mullet haircut. Photo: Robyn Beck

The fringe haircut for men can be an epic fail if not well done, and this wolf's mullet is proof of that. The length of the fringe does not make it attractive. So does the cut on the sides. A longer fringe makes it more stylish and appealing.

18. The messy mane

Messy hair. Photo: Antonio_Sanchez

Bulky and long hair is admirable if it is neatly kept. However, it is left unattended to, and the spiky ends look like they are flying away; the style easily qualifies for one of the worst haircuts for men.

19. The Skrillex-inspired haircut

The Skrillex haircut. Photo: C Flanigan

The Skrillex haircut was popularised by a man whose dark beats seem to have frightened his follicles out of growing. The haircut was characterised by an asymmetrical shave on one side of the head, leaving the rest of the hair long. While it might look creative, especially for an artist, the look is not neat and would need extra trimming on the shaven side to keep it neat. Moreover, it is not a look anyone would have daily.

20. The messy inverted bangs

The messy inverted bangs. Photo: Jamie Garbutt

The first look at this haircut already communicates that something is not right. The messy and inverted bangs make it one of the bad haircuts for men. The texture of the hair makes the inverted bangs look incoherent.

21. The mid-part with frizzy ends

The mid-part with frizzy ends. Photo: blindtoy99

This mid-part hairdo is one of the worst haircuts for triangle-faced males unless it is part of your look for a comical role. The frizzy ends of the hair and the mid-parting do not make it flattering. Neither does the length of the hair.

22. The messy Karen haircut

Messy Karen haircut. Photo: Image Source

The messy Karen haircut would easily be considered one of the worst hairstyles for diamond-shaped faces. The spiky ends of the style and the hair's overall messiness do not make it flattering.

23. The front yard fringe

Ronaldo's front yard fringe. Photo: Claudio Villa

The front yard fringe is one of the worst haircuts in history. It gives attention to the wrong parts of the face. Furthermore, the length of the fringe does not make it appealing. Neither does it highlight any creativity in the haircut. Avoid this mistake by consulting with your barber to ascertain whether your vision makes sense and suits the shape of your head.

24. The wacky fade

Wacky fade. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

One would argue that the idea behind this wacky fade haircut had a creative process. However, it is difficult to comprehend; hence, it is one of the worst haircuts for men. First, what looks like a recreation of the mushroom haircut is already confusing. So is the tad bit of hair left at the back of the head. If you want to experiment with hairstyles, ensure to engage your stylist. If not, go for simpler and cleaner looks, not the goofy haircuts that turn out to be an epic fail.

25. The blunt bangs

The blunt bangs haircut. Photo: Axelle

This look is one of the worst haircuts for diamond-faced women because the blunt bangs are not long enough to bring out the flattering allure of fringes. Neither do they cover the whole forehead, as a good fringe should. To avoid this hairstyle mishap, ensure the bangs are cut long enough, preferably above the eyebrows. While trimming the hair to attain the fringe, consider a softer cut for a more natural look.

These worst haircuts of all time are a glimpse of how much of a failure a fashion inspiration can be. Some can be corrected to look better, while others are ideas that need to be better thought through; hence, nothing in their execution will make them look better.

